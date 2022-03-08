New Mock Draft Shows Dramatic Shakeup With Lions’ First Pick

The Detroit Lions are in the process of determining what they want to do in the 2022 NFL draft, and a big question that remains is how committed is the team toward finding a new quarterback.

Many think the Lions will simply bide their time with the position, but what if a more aggressive move was made and the team went quarterback fast in the draft this year? That’s a situation which has been put forth in a new and updated mock draft.

Recently, Pro Football Focus and writer Brad Spielberger put together a new mock draft and had some uncharted territory for the Lions. Spielberger avoided a defensive player with the second-overall pick, and instead went with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.

As Spielberger explains, “of all the quarterback prospects in this year’s class, Willis has the highest upside by a good margin.” For that reason, he sends Willis to Motown to sit behind Jared Goff and learn the game.

With the 32nd pick, Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie was the selection given Detroit’s need at the spot according to Spielberger.

The headliner here is Wills, and that move by PFF is interesting given a rumor that was produced by the site which held that the team could go quarterback early on. It’s clear that move might be more on the table now than it ever was in mock draft season.

Willis’s Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. Is he a toolsy quarterback that could become the next Josh Allen?

So far, so good as it relates to Willis proving that to teams up close.

Why Lions Could Select Willis

Detroit is looking for a quarterback of the future even though they have Jared Goff in the mix for 2022 and perhaps beyond. In spite of Goff’s seemingly solid standing with the team, the Lions could be looking for a player to groom for the future, and Willis could fit the bill. He is part of what looks to be a new prototype for a quarterback in the league, being that he can run and also has a live arm. His command needs some work, but in time, it’s possible a team like Detroit with a starter willing to be patient could benefit from Willis down the line.

The Lions have figured to be in the mix for a top defensive lineman for some time, but the 2022 class could be proving deep with those players, as well. Names like Jordan Davis, Jermaine Johnson, Boye Mafe and others could be intriguing additions for the Lions later in the first-round as well. Others contend Detroit could look at a safety like Kyle Hamilton, but that class is deep as well being names like Smoke Monday exist.

If Willis is determined to be the guy, it might not be shocking to see the Lions take a swing at a quarterback they believe in. Momentum could now be leading in that direction following the combine.

