Intriguing Rookies Headline Top Lions to Watch in Preseason Opener

It’s been a few years since the Detroit Lions have played a preseason game, so any fans that find themselves actually missing the much-maligned exhibition slate could certainly be forgiven in 2021.

The Buffalo Bills are coming to town to get things started in the Dan Campbell era, and on the Detroit roster, there are no shortage of players who will be important to watch once things get going in the game. While it’s hard to pare things down,

Which players will be the most intriguing for fans during the first preseason game? Here’s a look at some names that Lions fans have to remember.

Zane Gonzalez, Kicker

The new kicker was abruptly signed by the Lions this week amid a rough go of it early in camp for the team’s kicking game. Both Gonzalez and Randy Bullock seem to be fighting for one spot, and Bullock is a known commodity at this point given what he already did in Ford Field last week amid a dreadful performance for the team’s kickers. Gonzalez comes in as an unknown who does have talent on his side as a former Lou Groza winner and player who has converted 71 kicks in the pros. There’s a real chance for the 26 year-old to jump-start his career with a good preseason performance, and by signing him this week, the Lions are sending the message that they will give Gonzalez every chance to win the job. That opportunity starts on Friday night.

Kalif Raymond, Wide Receiver

Raymond might be a shoo-in as a starter this season both at wideout and perhaps even on special teams, so it’s very possible he won’t get much run in the game and will remain hidden as a practice wonder for fans. Even so, it will be fun for fans to see what all the early hype has been about at game speed if he does play. Raymond is under-the-radar in a big way for the team, but it’s possible the Lions landed a stud when they signed the unknown free agent this offseason to a cheap deal. If he can assert himself in game action right off the bat, it will be big for a Detroit wideout group that needs multiple players to be able to step up and prove themselves for depth’s sake.

Derrick Barnes, Linebacker

Thanks to a hamstring injury which cost him time, Barnes has not been seen much during camp work in practice. Even still, he is expected to play at linebacker against Buffalo during the first preseason game. So what will Barnes do, and what will his role be for the team? There are plenty of questions about that considering the limited amount of run he has had. Even so, Barnes has been putting in the work and using Chris Spielman as an example. Watching and seeing Detroit’s plan for Barnes will be a good exercise for Lions fans, and it’s possible if he develops rapidly, he could play a big role for the franchise in 2021. Getting him to that point will begin with getting him on the field for action and getting him comfortable to the speed of an NFL game.

Alim McNeill, Defensive Line

Early in camp, much of the hype around the team’s new-look defense has surrounded on McNeill and how active and deft he is at the point of attack on the line, leading many to proclaim him a future star. He’s been aggressive and has proven to be a good study as well, but finally, he will get to show that with some game play. Detroit’s line has multiple players in multiple roles to watch including fellow rookie Levi Onwuzurike, but McNeill is intriguing and should see plenty of run up front within the defense. Watch to see if he can be an active run stuffer as well as a penetrator for the middle of Detroit’s needy defensive line.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wide Receiver

So far, all St. Brown has done in his short time with the team is deliver big plays, toughness and leadership by example. He could be expected to see plenty of time on the field with other rookies, and could make a big statement about where he can play with a good performance. Many Lions fans likely don’t know much about St. Brown given his status as an overlooked wideout from out west, but all of that can change on Friday night against Buffalo. Expect plenty of run for St. Brown, and expect him to deliver a solid performance for the team as he has early on in practices.

Alize Mack, Tight End

Being a former tight end and a guy who coached the position, it’s likely important for Dan Campbell to see some development at the spot. While T.J. Hockenson and Darren Fells are known commodities, there might be a bit of a drop off when it comes to the third tight end spot on the team. Thus far in camp, Campbell has been candid about the need for someone to step up and push at the spot, and Mack has been the guy that has seen the most run so far. He hasn’t completely asserted himself, though, which means it will be interesting to see what he does in game action, and if anyone else like Hunter Thedford, Brock Wright or Charlie Taumoepeau can step up and put pressure on him in the role. That’s likely just what Campbell is looking to see happen.

