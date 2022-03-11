Heavy on Lions Reveals Post Combine and Pre-Free Agency Mock Draft 2.0

The NFL offseason is on the cusp of its frenetic start, and the Detroit Lions are preparing to make some big moves to reshape their roster and change their fortunes in 2022.

Free agency is approaching fast and the NFL combine is in the rear-view mirror, meaning the time is now for things to ratchet up in terms of the offseason. As a result, there’s not a better time to look at updating a mock draft to see if things have changed.

With help of The Draft Network’s simulator, our second mock of the 2021 offseason was put together, and it features the team filling plenty of different needs for a very needy roster.

Here’s a look at the second mock of the offseason before all the craziness begins.

Round One, Pick Number Two – Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia

With Aidan Hutchinson off the board in this scenario, the Lions could theoretically do anything at this spot. It seems fair to predict that the Lions will stick with defense, but after the NFL combine, they could pass on the likes of a layup pick like Kayvon Thibodeaux and pull a bit of a surprise with Travon Walker. After he enjoyed an electric weekend on the field in Indianapolis, Walker could be sneaking up draft boards. His 4.5 40 yard-dash was simply an unheard of athletic feat for a man of his size. Walker also has the production to boost those stats, with





Travon Walker highlights NFL defensive end prospect Travon walker highlights 2022-01-09T00:56:47Z

Walker over Thibodeaux would be debated intensely, but after the combine performance, the Lions could feel good about the selection. It would represent a bit of a gamble, but it could be one that pays off handsomely for Detroit’s defense in time.

Round One, Pick 32 – Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota State

The Lions need help at wide receiver in the worst way, and while they will likely get a heavy dose of it during free agency, the building cannot stop there. Christian Watson put on a show at the combine showing off his major receiving skills as well as his speed. He looks like a complete player, so if he is around with this selection, the Lions need to pounce to sign him up. While playing for North Dakota, Watson put up huge numbers as well with 2,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. Here’s a look at his game:





Christian Watson 2021 Full Season Highlights | North Dakota State WR | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect One of the best FCS prospects in this upcoming draft class 2021 Stats: 43 Rec, 800 Yds, 7 TD, 114 Rush Yds, 1 Rush TD 2022-02-02T20:20:58Z

This addition would be big for a Detroit offense looking to create more big plays. Watson has that gene about him and looks like the next small-school stud to make it big at the next level.

Round Two, Pick 34 – Desmond Ridder, Quarterback, Cincinnati

Quarterback is a major need for the Lions, and somehow, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett fell to this spot. Ridder might have way more upside than Pickett does, however, which is why the Lions land him in this scenario and should feel lucky to do so.

While playing for Cincinnati, it is hard to argue Desmond Ridder’s cache as a starting quarterback. He won numerous big games and led his team to the College Football Playoff in 2022. Statistically, Ridder was just as good, putting up 10,239 yards as well as 87 touchdowns in his career. Here’s a look at some of his best plays during his career:





Desmond Ridder || UC Bearcats Quarterback || 2021 Highlights Desmond Ridder 2021 regular season highlights. 3,000 Passing Yards, 223 Completions, 342 Rushing Yards, 34 Total Touchdowns (1 Receiving TD). Ridder is a projected high rounder in the 2022 NFL Draft. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do… 2021-11-27T18:43:54Z

Ridder could give the Lions a bonafide young signal caller to build around and a player many consider a dark-horse at his position in this year’s draft. This could prove to be a steal for Detroit in time.

Round Three, Pick 66 – Leo Chenal, Linebacker, Wisconsin

Leo Chenal had a fantastic performance during Wisconsin’s recent pro day, and that should get him firmly on the list for the Lions, who need help at linebacker. The last time Detroit went with a Badgers linebacker, DeAndre Levy turned out to be a solid fixture for the team. Chenal could prove to be just as good, given 178 tackles, 11 sacks, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble in college. Here’s a look at some of his best work:





Leo Chenal Highlights 2022-01-02T01:42:30Z

Chenal could be a speedy, hard-nosed addition that could make some tough plays for the Lions defense and pair well with fellow former Big Ten linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Round Three, Pick 97 – Wan’Dale Robinson, Wide Receiver, Kentucky

The Lions need to double dip at wide receiver to ensure the future of the position in Detroit, and Wan’Dale Robinson could give them a great excuse to do so. With Kentucky, Robinson has put up the numbers in very quiet fashion given his under-the-radar stature in the high-flying SEC. During a three-year career in college football, Robinson put up 2,248 yards and 10 touchdowns, splitting time between Nebraska and Kentucky. Here’s a look at some of his highlights:





Wan'dale Robinson 🔥 Shiftiest Player in College Football ᴴᴰ Wan'dale Robinson Highlights shiftiest player college football best wr 2022-01-16T02:04:25Z

Robinson seems to have the speed, strength and game to make the Lions a tough team to deal with if the team can pick him up and add him to the offense. It could prove to be q savvy move for the team that could help them move the ball, and he’s already potentially on the radar.

Round Five, Pick 176 – Leon O’Neill Jr,, Safety, Texas A&M

The Lions have lacked some nasty for quite a while on defense, and Leon O’Neill Jr. is perhaps the one player best suited to help in that revival in this draft class at safety. Detroit needs some thump and a player who is capable of covering ground, which is just what O’Neill did in his time with the Aggies, to go with some big hits. Statistically, he put up 161 tackles and 6 interceptions in his career along with 12 passes defended. More important than that was the edge and mentality he plays with as shown here:





Leon O'Neal Jr. 2021 Highlights | Texas A&M DB | 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Hard-hitting safety for the Aggies 2021 Stats: 58 tackles, 2 INT, 1 sack, 1 FR 2022-02-01T03:07:43Z

O’Neill had a solid combine and probably goes higher than the fifth-round, but if the Lions could nab him, it could help them shore up plenty of their issues over the middle of the field. He’d be a great developmental prospect for Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant to bring along.

Round Five, Pick 179 – Kalon Barnes, Cornerback, Baylor

Size isn’t everything on defense, but recovery speed and straight line speed can be. For this reason, it’s impossible not to go with Kalon Barnes when he is on the board after his insane 4.2 40 yard-dash in Indianapolis. At 5-11, Barnes is not going to win with the measuring stick, but speed kills and the Lions have lacked it. Barnes had only 69 tackles, 3 interceptions and 14 passes defended in college, but has plenty of upside thanks to the motor:





Fastest CB in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Baylor CB Kalon Barnes Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Baylor CB Kalon Barnes Senior 6’0 183 lbs Baylor CB Kalon Barnes opened up some eyes at the NFL Combine after posting the second fastest time ever with a 4.23 forty yard dash. Barnes… 2022-03-09T00:00:18Z

There’s probably no way he is on the board at this point thanks mostly to speed, but the Lions should gamble on Barnes if he is and see if they can develop him further.

Round Seven, Pick 217 – Daniel Bellinger, Tight End, San Diego State

A subtle sore spot for the Lions roster lately has been the tight end spot behind T.J. Hockenson, but a late roll of the dice on a prospect like Daniel Bellinger could help that in 2022. He’s a solid blocker and a tough player in the trenches the mold of Dan Campbell, but has flashed his hands and big play passing ability at times as well. A combo threat at the position is something that could help Detroit, and Bellinger could offer this as his highlights show:





San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger Highlights 2022-03-05T23:00:00Z

With 771 yards and just 5 touchdowns in his college career, nobody would mistake Bellinger for a big time playmaker, but he could be just what the Lions need offensively.

Round Seven, Pick 231 – Connor Heyward, Tight End, Michigan State

Another tight end? Why noy. Detroit needs depth badly and another local prospect provides it late. The son of former Pittsburgh legend Craig “Ironhead” Heyward and current Steelers star Cameron Heyward has good NFL bloodlines and would fit the mold of what the Lions are trying to build from a toughness standpoint. He also has great stats, with 825 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns to go with 711 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. Here’s a look at one of his best plays of the 2021 season:





Connor Heyward = George Kittle 2.0 | WHAT AN ANIMAL 💪 2021-09-26T00:31:53Z

Heyward could be a sneaky good addition to the Lions, and could help improve the team’s depth at tight end as well as offer a potential dual role for the offense. He seems to fit what Campbell and the staff is about already, which could put him firmly on the team’s radar for the draft.

Round Seven, Pick 239 – Kobie Whiteside, Defensive Tackle, Missouri

Additions to Detroit’s defensive renovation continues with Kobie Whiteside, a player who is a force in the middle of a line that can provide some pass rush punch. To that end, he’s a lot like Levi Onwuzurike, who he could partner well with up front.

Whiteside put up 81 tackles and 10.5 sacks in his career with the Tigers, and that is good production for a player who is being snapped up with a seventh-round selection.





“Eye of the Tiger at DT” Kobie Whiteside Missouri highlights Height 6-2 Weight 300 2022 NFL Draft Prospect 2021-06-13T04:07:29Z

An active player who could help the culture of change in the trenches, Whiteside is the kind of presence the Lions could use for their line development and depth.

