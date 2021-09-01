Lions Practice Squad Tracker: New Young Quarterback, Tight End Joining

The Detroit Lions have squared away some additions off waivers for their roster, and the second part of the lead into the season is establishing the practice squad.

During the last few seasons in Detroit, the Lions have had some intriguing players on the practice squad come up and do things for the team. This year could figure to be no different, and that is especially true given some of the major changes the roster has seen thus far with a new regime.

What does the team’s practice squad look like after the first roster was revealed? Here’s an early look at some of the first moves.

Steven Montez, Quarterback

The Lions have three quarterbacks on the roster, so Montez isn’t likely to see much time, but the dual-thread player has an intriguing background even though he was not able to crack the Washington Football Team’s roster. Montez is out of Colorado, where he put up 9,710 yards and 63 touchdowns in his time with the Buffaloes. Here’s some of Montez’s best work:





After being an undrafted free agent signing of Washington in 2020, Montez spent last season with the Football Team, not yet registering an NFL stat. In spite of that, he can offer the Lions some support while they will be down Tim Boyle for around the first month of the season.

Shane Zylstra, Tight End

Detroit was looking a bit weak in terms of tight end depth, so the Lions went out and signed Zylstra, a former Minnesota Vikings tight end. During his brief time with the Vikings, Zylstra was being converted from a wideout to a tight end. His numbers with Minnesota State were very productive in college, going for 4,297 receiving yards along with 54 touchdowns. Here’s some highlights:





Clearly, Zylstra has a nose for the ball already, but the challenge will be molding him into a complete tight end who can block and do everything else.

Sage Surratt, Wide Receiver

Surratt has shown burst and quickness during the pre-draft process to along with his impressive 6-3 frame. Surratt put up 1,582 yards and 15 scores and was one of the top undrafred free agent wideouts on the market. He didn’t make a huge impression during camp and the preseason, but it’s clear the Lions want to get another look at him in order to see what he might offer for the future. Here’s a glance at some tape:





At the very least, Surratt has the kind of size and body that a team simply cannot teach, which could help him if the Lions ever do need him to play a consistent role for the roster at one of their thinnest spots.

Miles Brown, Defensive Tackle

Brown cracked the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wofford back in 2019, but he hasn’t made much of a splash in the NFL to this point. Brown hasn’t registered a single NFL stat, but he has hung around a couple of NFL camps. Out of college, he cracked the Cardinals roster in 2019 and played in three games, but ended up being waived and signed to the practice squad. From there, Brown joined the Tennessee Titans in November 2020 following a September release in Arizona, and he stayed with the Titans until January 2021, when he became a free agent. Brown didn’t make the roster, but did have a solid preseason.

DI Miles Brown was the #Lions 4th-highest-graded defender in the 2021 NFL Preseason (min 20 snaps) 82.4 OVR (10th among DI)

86.9 RD (2nd)

73.3 TACK (T-7th)

53.5 PR (142nd)

6 Defensive Stops (T-4th)#OnePride https://t.co/hFbLaxw72p — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) September 1, 2021

Now, that work leads him back to the initial Detroit practice squad for 2021.

Tavante Beckett, Linebacker

Beckett was the best tackler in Conference USA and has some intriguing tape which shows him as a prospect with burst and good pursuit and instincts. The Lions need depth at linebacker, so it’s more than possible that Beckett made the most sense as a practice squad player for 2021. Seeing what he brings to the mix in practice will be huge for the Lions, and the team likely hopes they can bring Beckett along in due time for their roster moving forward.

