Lions Host Meeting With Fastest Player in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions continue to do their homework ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, and one of the spots where the team can be expected to make a huge upgrade to their squad is at wide receiver.

This offseason, there are several solid options both early and late that the team could choose to add to the mix in order to better their team. So far, though, it seems as if there is a type developing as it relates to the kind of wideout the team might covet, and it has everything to do with speed.

Once again, the Lions have been mentioned in the same breath as a speedy pass catcher, and this time, it’s Auburn’s Anthony Schwartz getting the love. Schwartz has met with the Lions before the draft, and he is arguably the fastest player in the draft this season given his sub-4.3 40 yard dash.

Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz is the fastest of the fast in this class and has already met with the #Lions this offseasonhttps://t.co/LUqM6EivtB — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) April 19, 2021

It’s interesting to see the type of wideouts the Lions are looking at in the pre-draft process, and it’s clear that speed could be the biggest asset the team is looking for. The Lions have already gotten a sit-down with Kadarius Toney, and Schwartz is a similar player in terms of his ability to kick it into gear.

Obviously, either would be an intriguing addition for the team.

Schwartz’s Stats and Highlights

It isn’t hard to see why the Lions might be considering adding Schwartz to the mix. While he isn’t the biggest name, he does pack some serious speed to his game, and that could be what tips the scales when it comes to his chances of landing in Detroit. While playing with Auburn, Schwartz put up 1,433 yards and 6 touchdowns. He also rushed for 323 yards and 7 scores on the ground. That’s the type of dual-threat athlete the Lions could covet for their offense moving forward.

A quick look at the highlights shows what makes Schwartz so dangerous with the ball in his hands.

Schwartz blazed with a 4.26 40 yard-dash during his Auburn pro day, so the speed and playmaking is likely to keep him on the radar of teams like Detroit who need that element for the future on their offense.

Wideout Seen as Huge Lions’ Need During 2021 NFL Draft

With the seventh pick, the Lions should be wide open when it comes to the 2021 draft thanks to the fact that they’ve addressed a ton of spots on both offense and defense recently within their selections. One of the most obvious spots of need would be the defensive line and linebacker given Detroit’s constant lack of a consistent pass rush. The team could also use more young depth at the cornerback spot given the struggles there in relation to depth that have been greatly aided by injury. On offense, the Lions could use another young wideout such as Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith, and while they might seem set at quarterback, there could always be a significant challenge to that notion moving forward if the team sees a player that they like such Justin Fields.

Detroit seems to be looking for some speed at wideout, and Schwartz could be a good way for them to add that to the mix this offseason.

