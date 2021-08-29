Unexpected Studs Headline Best Lions From 2021 Preseason

Another preseason slate has come and gone for the Detroit Lions, and while the team did not find a win, they found plenty of excellent performances along the way.

Wins and losses are only one part of the equation for the team, as figuring out the roster and balancing it out are also important. To that end, the Lions have managed to find a lot of different options for the 2021 season in a short amount of time.

Now that the preseason is over, how does the talent on the team stack up? Here’s a look at the players who were the most impressive this year.

A.J. Parker, Cornerback

An undrafted free agent always needs an element of luck to impress enough to stick around, but in terms of Parker, no luck was needed. He simply went out and earned his keep with elite play from start to finish. Not only did Parker impress during training camp, he backed it up with solid efforts during the preseason en-route to being one of the most talked about players the last few weeks in Detroit. Parker has opened eyes of the Lions, who need depth in their defensive backfield to show through this season in ways such as this with unexpected contributors.

Anthony Pittman, Linebacker

The underrated linebacker from Wayne State University made his first impression a good one several years back, but his second act this year may end up earning him a role for the 2021 season as a regular contributor. Boosted by a solid performance in camp, Pittman has shown up in the preseason as well, and has taken on the look of a player who is ready to make a big impression for the Lions in the future. Fans love when local players make waves, and in this case, Pittman could be a new favorite.

Tom Kennedy, Wide Receiver

It’s been a wide open competition much of the way at wide receiver for the Lions, and Kennedy has been a player who has asserted himself and taken full advantage for the team. Kennedy continues to be a camp grinder as well as a preseason stud. Finally, it seems as if his hard work is going to benefit him in a big way. Kennedy made a great case during the preseason, and was one of the most impressive Lions players in terms of performance as well as sheer personality on the field and off.

Bruce Hector, Defensive Line

Hector was an unknown to Lions fans just one month ago, but he asserted himself in practice with making play after play, and that translated into the preseason given Hector was one of the more consistent players up front during the period. The Lions are loaded along the defensive line, but Hector opened the team’s eyes with his ability to get into the backfield and dominate. Players sign and come and go, so Hector deserves credit for making a great impression quickly for the Lions.

Godwin Igwebuike, Running Back

It’s a toss up between Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds as it relates to who is more impressive at running back, but considering Igwebuike was a converted safety that burst on the scene in the preseason to score a pair of touchdowns, the nod will go to him. It was impressive to say the least that Igwebuike was even able to get himself in this discussion for the Lions, but that only speaks to his talent and motivation to get himself to a place where he is well-known and in play for NFL roles.

