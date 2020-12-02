Lions Players Hilariously Hype Each Other for Pro Bowl Nods

The Detroit Lions have had a tough 2020 season on the field, and now that the team is set for big changes, it’s time to have some fun as Darrell Bevell has admitted.

This year, there’s no doubt several Lions players have put in the work and deserve to be recognized for their play. Two of the players who fit this description are both on the offensive line in Taylor Decker and Frank Ragnow. With the public vote now coming for the Pro Bowl, the duo wants to get the love out as much as they can and have chosen some inventive fun ways on Twitter to spread the news.

Decker started off by calling for folks to vote for Ragnow because he is handsome and good at football.

Ragnow returned the favor by saying he’s voting for Decker and calling for re-tweets.

Overall, the pair both deserves to be Pro Bowl bound for their work this season on the field, and the more love they get or give themselves will only help to prove that fact even more. It’s fun to see the pair enjoying the process.

Former NFL Coach Hypes Frank Ragnow for Pro Bowl

The hype isn’t just limited to teammates, however. Through the early stages of the 2020 season, Ragnow has been a force for the Lions in the trenches and a player who has taken to the coaching he has received. So far, his play has got him noticed by some intriguing eyes. Former NFL coach Paul Alexander previously put Ragnow on his early first quarter watch list in terms of Pro Bowlers at center for 2020.

PRO BOWL watch After 1st Quarter, here's my list. I combine @pff grades and my eyes in putting this together. T – Whitworth, Bolles, Stanley

G – Martin, Nelson, Marpet

C – Ragnow, Kelly pic.twitter.com/edMdF96YTu — Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) October 20, 2020

When he was drafted, many said that Ragnow could eventually in time get to the level of being a Pro Bowl talent and that could be the type of season he’s having in 2020. If the eyes of a former NFL coach are leading to these thoughts, it’s probably true that others are seeing that as well.

Alexander himself would know, being he’s coached in the NFL since 1994 until 2018, when he was the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line coach. Prior to that, he worked with the Cincinnati Bengals as their offensive line coach. Safe to say he knows good play along an offensive front when he sees it, and he sees it in Ragnow this time around which is good to know.

Lions Offensive Line Has Bright Future

Ragnow and Decker are two of the biggest building blocks in the league in terms of young offensive line talent. Detroit re-signed Decker this past offseason, and Ragnow has been a stable force in the middle of the line since the team drafted him recently. That pair is joined by what looks to be another potential standout in Jonah Jackson for the future, and it’s quite possible he will be able to get in on the Pro Bowl love in the future as well.

All told, Detroit’s line is in good shape with this trio moving forward for several years, and all of them could be potential Pro Bowlers for the foreseeable future no matter how much love they might get this time around.

