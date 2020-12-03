5 Lions Deserving of Fan Votes for Pro Bowl During 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions have struggled in the past to get players to the Pro Bowl, and in the wake of another disaster on the field in 2020, that’s not likely to completely change anytime soon.

Even in spite of that, and the fact that the Lions have struggled a lot this season, that doesn’t change the fact that the team has plenty of players showing out on the field that deserve some major love from the fans at the ballot box.

So who should Lions fans be stuffing said ballot box for? Here’s the top names they need to remember this season to vote into the Pro Bowl.

Taylor Decker, OT

Decker signed a big time extension with the Lions this offseason and folks worried about his play. No reason to worry at all about Decker, though, as he’s stepped up in a major way and managed to be a solid tackle this season. Decker’s rise should have folks encouraged as the Lions need him to be their blind side protector moving forward and an anchor up front. His play has been pretty inspiring for the team this year, and as a result, he should be getting some major Pro Bowl love moving forward.

Frank Ragnow, C

Much like Decker, Ragnow has been a solid guy in the trenches the last few seasons and has come on strongest in 2020 with his play. This selection was one of the good ones by Bob Quinn, and many expect Ragnow to be a guy who is an All-Pro and Pro Bowl type moving forward. Ragnow raising his game just a few years into his career is great news, as he hasn’t had to come into his own much at all. Ragnow is going to be a great player moving forward, and if he were to get some Pro Bowl love this year other than from Decker, it would only help that to be the case well into the future.

Jack Fox, P

Out of nearly nowhere, the Lions have developed one of the best punters in the league. Bob Quinn deserves credit for that as well, and Fox is going to be one of the best punters in the league for a while with his strong right leg. It’s nice for the next general manager not to have to worry about finding a punter, and with Fox being a potential Pro Bowler, that’s the case.

T.J. Hockenson, TE

Far and away few tight ends in the NFC have been as good as Hockenson during the 2020 season, and it’s been long clear that Hockenson is quietly having a much better season for himself than he has in the past. As a result, it’s good news for Detroit’s offense moving forward. Hockenson deserves some Pro Bowl buzz for his work with the Lions this season because he’s been much improved in his second season in the league and is looking like he can take even more steps forward in the future. That’s a big selling point for the team’s next staff. Currently, Hockenson is the hands down NFC Pro Bowl vote leader at tight end.

D’Andre Swift, RB

Swift has seen a concussion and a few nagging injuries derail what’s been a pretty good start to a rookie season, but there should at least be hype for Swift because he’s been one of the best rookie runners this season. Considering all the other elite runners this season, it’s probably going to be tough for Swift to make the game, but he should definitely be getting votes considering his present and future as well as what he’s done as a pass catcher.

READ NEXT: Top Coaching Candidate Might Have Interest in Lions Job