Quandre Diggs Shouts out Detroit Unprompted: ‘I Love That Place’

The Detroit Lions traded away Quandre Diggs a few years ago for a minimal return, and the safety was sad to leave being he was one of the better players on the team that fans had embraced.

Diggs has been playing in Seattle since the trade, but has never apparently lost his love for the former city in which he played. After the Lions played the Seahawks and lost 51-29, Diggs was meeting up with his former teammates on the field and was sharing the love in a big way.

Diggs was meeting up with Detroit rookie tackle Penei Sewell after the game and was telling the tackle all about his new city. As Diggs said, he had some glowing words about the Motor City and was giving Sewell a pretty good rundown on his new location.

Remember when Quinntricia traded Quandre Diggs because he was a “problem” in the locker room? (via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/Y2GpL2Nm2b — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) January 6, 2022

As Diggs told Sewell in the clip shared by Barstool Motor City, he wants to see him not only keep playing well, but embrace the city he is in now.

“Keep ballin’ baby. Like I told you, embrace the city. They’re gonna love you. I love that place,” Diggs tells Sewell in the clip, who clearly agrees.

There’s been a narrative that players don’t like playing in Detroit, but it’s great to see Diggs isn’t pushing it whatsoever and talks up the city still even after he was traded. That is something which is very special to note and shows how classy Diggs is.

Could Diggs Impending Free Agency Interest Lions

When the Lions traded Diggs, they were likely not thinking about the future of his free agency plans, but ironically enough, Detroit is in a position where they could use a new safety to add to the defense. Would Diggs make sense to come back if he loves the city so much? That could be the case if the Lions decided they wanted to target Diggs to add him to a thin secondary group.

Diggs already knows Detroit well and seems to understand the dynamic of the city, which goes a long way when players are looking to join a team. To this end, he could eventually elect to come back to the Lions if the team pursued him or showed him interest.

Diggs’ Stats With Lions

When he was playing with Detroit, Diggs was one of the better players on the team and a young statistical weapon that was coming into his own. After a strong rookie season with 3 interceptions and 78 combined tackles, Diggs was primed for a big 2019 year. He was turning it in for the Lions before the trade, and had put together 3 more interceptions in 2019. In total, Diggs had 215 tackles and 6 interceptions on the field for the Lions. He looked good for the team and was a dominating presence as this clip shows:





When the Lions traded Diggs, it opened a gaping hole in their secondary which arguably has not been replaced since he was on the field. It’s clear he never lost his love of the city which is special to note. Lions fans will have to see if that means anything for the near future or not.

