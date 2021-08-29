Quintez Cephus Happy to Showcase Talents to Lions at Right Time

The Detroit Lions saw several players make a great case to stick on the roster and even have big roles, and amongst them was wideout Quintez Cephus.

After having a solid spring and flashing potential during training camp, Cephus finally put together his consistency in the game, collecting 35 yards and 1 touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. That impressive showing could have helped Cephus in his quest to lock up a role with the team for 2021.

Cephus, however, didn’t let any of that into his consciousness during the game. As he explained afterward to the media in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, he was simply focused making as many plays as possible, staying in the moment and making things happen. As he explained, he wanted to make enough plays for the team whenever he was called upon.

“I really was just thinking be in the moment, I try to keep in mind, focused where I am. That was just coming out. I knew i’d play the first half on offense and the second half on special teams, I was honestly just thinking of making the most of that first half,” Cephus told the media. “I knew I would get some opportunities and I just wanted to showcase myself and showcase what I could do to help this team win. So hopefully just leave everything to whoever else. So that was what I was focused on.”

The Lions need help at wide receiver, so the big question is who cracks the roster at this point in time. Cephus seems like a lock to do that given his status as a holdover and a young player with plenty of upside. Finally, that upside was shown off in this game, which was great timing for Cephus.

Quintez Cephus’ Touchdown Highlight

Early in the game, Cephus took a pass to the house for a touchdown against the Colts. It was a nice play which showed that Cephus has the kind of speed and ability to get into the end zone and be a difference maker for the Detroit offense. On the night, he collected a solid 35 yards receiving.

If the Lions can find something in Cephus, that would be huge for the overall depth of their pass catching group. The team has needed someone to step up, and it looks like Cephus will be the guy who does that and helps out. This season, the Lions need wideouts to make plays, and Cephus doing it as a former draft pick is very notable. His development would be a huge plus for the offense.

Cephus Career Stats and Highlights

In college, Cephus put up a solid 1,496 yards and 9 touchdowns in a run-heavy Wisconsin Badgers offense. He’s a player that has some potential which is obvious given the numbers he put up and his work ethic and body type. So far in the NFL, Cephus has put up 349 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 career receptions without much run at all. He was a healthy scratch at times last season, but it’s clear those days could be over.

Cephus didn’t have a fast run at the NFL Combine running in the 4.7’s, but improved things during his early pro day with Wisconsin. More than the speed, it’s the ability of Cephus to run good routes and make solid catches which impresses. As a result of that, he could be a solid pro who sticks in the league in time if he is able to take care of his business.

Learning to be a pro is a big part of the craft, so it’s good to see Cephus stepping up and leading by example and carrying over his work to the field. That will help him as he tries to become a big piece of the puzzle for the Lions in 2021.

