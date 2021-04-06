Lions Agree to Sign Productive Young Cornerback to Roster: Report

The Detroit Lions have been on the hunt for cornerback help in recent days and have made another strong addition to the roster to help them solve that need.

Monday night, the Lions added former Seattle Seahawks and Washington Football Team cornerback Quinton Dunbar to a contract. Dunbar was revealed to be visiting Detroit late last week, and after the move took place, the sides struck a deal for Dunbar to join the team.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news that the Lions would be adding Dunbar on the one-year contract.

Former Seahawks’ DB Quinton Dunbar is signing a one-year deal with the Lions, per his agent @ELSportsLLC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

Dunbar coming to Detroit on a short-term deal is a win-win move for both parties. Dunbar bets on himself and having a big bounce back season, while the Lions can get a player who is still young and cheap to help them fortify a needy position on the defense.

Just last week, the Lions signed fellow cornerback Corn Elder to the squad, and now, Dunbar is joining him to add some quality depth to a spot on the team that has been rankled by inconsistency and departures in recent weeks.

Dunbar’s Stats and Highlights

A former undrafted free agent cornerback out of Florida and a converted wide receiver, Dunbar made waves with his ability to come in and star with Washington from 2015-2019. He was a productive member of the secondary racking up 180 tackles, 10 interceptions, 40 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery and 1 sack. Dunbar burst on the scene and had his best season in 2019 when he put up 4 interceptions alone for Washington. In 2020, Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks, and had an up and down season last year which was rankled by injury and inconsistency. Dunbar was reportedly involved in an off-the-field incident in Miami where he was said to have committed armed robbery with Deandre Baker of the New York Giants, but charges were eventually dropped against Dunbar for the event.

Highlights show a player who is an intriguing talent and ballhawk.

Quinton Dunbar 2019-20 Highlights ᴴᴰ || Washington Redskins

Dunbar is just 28 years old as well, so he still has some time to get even better.

Lions Still Have Major Defensive Needs This Offseason

The Lions have needs not only in the trenches and at linebacker but on the back end of their defense as well. Detroit could use a safety but could also look to add a cornerback to the mix as well to help out their young players in finding a footing. The team could also look to make more additions at linebacker and along the defensive line, although bringing back Romeo Okwara was a great start for Detroit as it relates to that up front. Getting Michael Brockers in the mix will help the Lions to fortify their line in a big way, too.

With young players like Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye at cornerback, the depth has been a concern after some cuts recently, but adding both Dunbar and Elder can help. Getting a few free agents and supplementing through the draft should be the goal for the Lions at this point in time.

Now, Dunbar will join the Lions to show what he can do.

