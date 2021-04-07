Exciting Reason Revealed for Quinton Dunbar Joining Lions

The Detroit Lions have added yet another talented young free agent on a short-term contract in cornerback Quinton Dunbar, and the reason he’s coming into the mix

Dunbar joined the Lions this week on a one-year deal, and the cornerback’s reasoning for doing so wasn’t just the opportunity ahead of him in Detroit, but the coaches he will be set to work with when he comes to town as well.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network explained that Dunbar decided on the Lions thanks to the team’s secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant, and also Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, whom he “hit it off” with during meetings.

Quinton Dunbar’s position coach with the #Lions will be Aubrey Pleasant, who was with him in Washington to start his career. Dunbar and Detroit DC Aaron Glenn also hit it off during his visit, with Glenn being a former CB and a very good communicator as a coach. https://t.co/SqYyqV2fTE — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 5, 2021

This connection is a nice one for the Lions, considering Pleasant and Glenn are expected to play a big role in helping to turn around the Lions’ sagging defense. For Dunbar, a young player who likely had options, to be excited by this shows the team is trending in the right direction for the future.

Lions Staff Has Been a Free Agency Draw

As many folks predicted when Dan Campbell took over, the coach and his staff full of ex-NFL superstars has been a major draw. As much as Campbell has leaned on his staff to provide intelligence on potential additions, the players seem just as motivated to come into the mix and join the team given the chances they will be set to get while playing in the Motor City. In terms of Dunbar, he will be able to come to a team that will give him a shot at playing significant snaps and also helping him develop early in his career.

Campbell has been up-front about what he wants to see from free agents, and it’s clear the coach is getting his message across that players signing up to play for Detroit be excited and engaged. With a move like this, it’s clear that the players are receptive and listening. It could be a draw for the team moving forward.

Dunbar’s Stats and Highlights

A former undrafted free agent cornerback out of Florida and a converted wide receiver, Dunbar made waves with his ability to come in and star with Washington from 2015-2019. He was a productive member of the secondary racking up 180 tackles, 10 interceptions, 40 passes defended, 1 fumble recovery and 1 sack. Dunbar burst on the scene and had his best season in 2019 when he put up 4 interceptions alone for Washington. In 2020, Dunbar was traded to the Seahawks, and had an up and down season last year which was rankled by injury and inconsistency. Dunbar was reportedly involved in an off-the-field incident in Miami where he was said to have committed armed robbery with Deandre Baker of the New York Giants, but charges were eventually dropped against Dunbar for the event.

Highlights show a player who is an intriguing talent and ballhawk.

Quinton Dunbar 2019-20 Highlights ᴴᴰ || Washington Redskins(All rights go to the NFL & its broadcasters, ESPN, and FOX Sports and CBS Sports. I do not own the music or the footage used in this video. No copyright infringement intended. I do not gain any profit from my videos. For entertainment purposes only) ___ BUY STACKED NBA 2K ACCOUNTS HERE – sportstnb.com… 2020-03-13T16:45:56Z

Dunbar is just 28 years old as well, so he still has some time to get even better. Clearly, he is depending on the Detroit staff to help get him there when all is said and done.

