Lions-Rams Key Matchups: Dan Campbell Has Chance to Shine

The Detroit Lions are heading toward a key matchup in Week 7 for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is the fact that it involves a grudge match between a few former members of both organizations.

Between Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Michael Brockers and Brad Holmes, there is no shortage of former players who will be having conflicting feelings about a matchup against their former side. So when this matchup goes to get determined, what will have to happen to be the difference?

Here’s a look at the key matchups for this week’s grudge match on the field between the sides in a very important game.

Matthew Stafford vs. Lions’ Defensive Backs

Lions fans know what Stafford can do throwing the ball around the field, and now some of his former teammates are going to get to experience it in a game. The Lions’ much-maligned and beaten up secondary has done a decent job at times this season, but it’s likely they have not yet faced a passing attack like that of the Rams. With Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles can light up the scoreboard in a big way as they proved putting 38 points up in Week 6. This is going to be a big challenge for Bobby Price, Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs and company. If the Lions want to win, they’re going to have to come up with a few big interceptions in the second level to make this happen. Fortunately,





Oruwariye is going to have to find a way to make another big play or two on the road if the Lions want to survive an excellent passing attack.

Lions’ Defensive Line vs. Matthew Stafford

Another important matchup in this game against Stafford revolves around Detroit’s defensive line. The Lions have been decent this year at getting to the quarterback, and finding a way to generate some pressure is a sneaky big goal this week for the Lions. As the Lions will know, pressuring Stafford is a sure way to force him into some mistakes on the field that can help the opposition offense. The Lions need to find a way to sack Stafford and force him into some mistakes. It could start with pressure up front and forcing Stafford to be uncomfortable. The likes of Charles Harris, Austin Bryant, Julian Okwara and company will come in handy this week as it relates to that.

Rams’ Defense vs. Jared Goff

If there’s any group that will know more about what Goff can do, it will be his Rams teammates. From the guys in the second level like Jalen Ramsey to the players up front like Aaron Donald, the Rams will be in a decent position early on to know and understand the tendencies of Goff. It’s going to be on Goff to find a way to elevate his game enough to outsmart the group of players that knows him well. If the Lions can come up with some new wrinkles for Goff, it will be a big advantage for their offense and their team moving forward in this game. Goff has never played his former mates, so it will be interesting to see how much of a chip he has on his shoulder, and what that could lead him to do during the game.

Sean McVay vs. Dan Campbell

Most folks laud McVay for the work he does on offense and as a head coach, but this game allows for the Lions to have Campbell become a potential star in his own right. This season, Campbell has taken some lumps for some of his aggressiveness on fourth down and some of his in-game calls. All of that can change with a big performance against the Rams, however. Campbell could be seen to be the anti-McVay in that he is more old school and has a more traditional approach. If the Lions can come up with a game plan to upend the mighty Rams on the road, it could be a major feather in Campbell’s cap early on in his career.

