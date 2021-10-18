Lions Revealed as Whopping Week 7 Underdog for Rams Game

The Detroit Lions will see Matthew Stafford on another sideline for the first time ever this weekend, and that matchup might not all that favorable for his former team.

So far, the 5-1 Los Angeles Rams have enjoyed a great start to the season, and as they get set to duel with the Lions and see former quarterback Jared Goff in Week 7, they are massive favorites against the winless Lions for their home game at SoFi Stadium.

As DetroitLions.com reporter Mike O’Hara revealed, the Lions are significant underdogs on the field this week. The early line was 13.5 points in favor of the Rams, but that has only ballooned to a 16 point margin ahead of kickoff on Sunday, October 24.

Vegas point spread rising on Lions at LA Rams. Opened Rams favored by 13.5. Already up to 16. Who ya got? — Mike O'Hara (@MikeOHaraNFL) October 18, 2021

Obviously, given where both teams are, it is not a shock to see the Lions massive underdogs for the game. Detroit’s offense has not shown an ability to score recently, and the Rams just put up 38 points in a Week 6 win. In the minds of the sharps, all of that adds up to a massive spread for the game and a potential drubbing on the field for the Lions.

Lions vs. Rams Series History

Historically, the Lions and Rams have had some fun battles through the years. The last time the sides met was 2018, when Goff was still a member of the Rams. Detroit lost an ugly game by a margin of 30-16, not unlike the early spread they are seeing for this contest. As a whole, the Rams lead the historical series 44-41-1, and their most recent defeat came in 2016 when the Lions won a close game 31-28. Perhaps the most exciting time in the series for the Lions was in 1999, when Detroit beat upset a talented Rams team that would go on to win the Super Bowl the following January.





1999 Rams at Lions Week 9 November 7, 1999 Rams were favored by 4 Over/Under: 45 2020-08-13T00:00:06Z

Detroit was on a two game wining streak in the series from 2010 to 2012 behind a pair of wins, but have gone 1-2 since with this rivalry. They’ll be looking to even the score this year with another upset.

Lions-Rams Week 7 Primer

Ahead of this week’s game, nobody could blame the folks in Las Vegas for not feeling too great about the Lions chances of avoiding a blowout loss. This season, the Lions are 0-6, and more than that, they’ve had a tough time with injuries, having 14 total players on injured reserve at this point in the season. Those players are some of their biggest impact-makers on offense and defense, with the likes of center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Romeo Okwara, wideout Quintez Cephus and cornerback Jeff Okudah all missing for the team. As a result, the roster has been depleted and the team’s offense is struggling in a big way to score. By contrast, the Rams are one of the best teams in football on both sides of the field. They maintain a top 10 offense, and have a top 10 rush defense in the league.

This week, the Lions are only favorites to lose in blowout fashion on the field. That might make the legions of Detroit fans that still love Stafford and pull for him feel much better.

