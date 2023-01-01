Josh Paschal Enjoys Signature Game During Blowout Victory Over Bears

The Detroit Lions have one of the more impressive rookie classes in the NFL, and that was on full display with the work of Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston again.

Between those two and names like linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, safety Kerby Joseph, wideout Jameson Williams and tight end James Mitchell, it’s clear the team has some young stars to rely on, and all of those guys have made their mark.

One player who hadn’t in a big way just yet, though, was defensive tackle Josh Paschal. Slowed by injury early in the season, Paschal didn’t see the field until Week 7. After that, it took him a longer time to adjust and make an impact.

Against the Chicago Bears in Week 17, though, Paschal had his signature game for the rookie class as part of Detroit’s commanding 41-10 victory. Perhaps lost in the shuffle with some other big performances, Paschal was no less impressive with two sacks of his own on the afternoon and four total tackles.

The first came on first down with the Bears driving and Detroit leading 14-10.

Later on, Paschal had another nice move in the pocket, bursting through and bringing Fields down on first down late in the fourth quarter:

Second sack of the day for Paschal!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/MB177hgmpa — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

Paschal has had to sit back in the limelight as his other rookie teammates all enjoy big games. This one should be his when looking at the totality of the matter. All day long, Paschal was a force in the middle of Detroit’s line, and looked very active for the team.

Lots of talk has been centered on the Lions perhaps adding a defensive lineman high in the draft for depth’s sake. With this game, Paschal showed why he wants to be taken seriously heading into next offseason. The Lions still need defensive help, but Paschal can be a big part of the solution.

At times, it’s looked as if he is set to be that player next year. This game lends tangible hope to that notion, and was a big step for Paschal in crunch time.

What else was learned from this successful hunt near the end of the year? Here’s a look at a few of the takeaways.

Detroit’s Defense Responded to Adversity

The Lions had their worst game of the season defensively in Week 16, and talked a lot about how to respond. The best way was always going to be proving it in between the lines, and the team got it done.

Early on, things looked bad for the Lions. Justin Fields had eclipsed 100 yards rushing in just a few series. The Lions had a 10-7 deficit. Then, they started playing more inspired football. Something flipped. A sack from James Houston on third down changed momentum.

From that moment on, momentum was a runaway train for the Lions. They got the job done and were sweltering. After being punched in the mouth last week early on, the Lions wilted in a big way. This time, they didn’t flinch and pitched a shutout the rest of the way. That shows signs of growth from a young team.

Aaron Glenn has more than one reason to be happy with this performance, and perhaps the biggest is how the team responded not only to what happened last week, but what started to happen this week.

The Lions’ Offense Had Their Best Game

Aside from some late lapses when the game was essentially already over, the Lions had one of the best games of the season on the offensive side of the ball. They were hard to stop in both aspects run and pass.

Jared Goff was a force throwing the ball, tossing the rock for three touchdowns, 255 yards and a sterling 133.5 rating. Detroit’s wideouts were sharp, led by Amon-Ra St. Brown’s 62 yards and DJ Chark’s circus catch:

Detroit’s ground game was a hammer, bludgeoning Chicago for 265 yards. The duo of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for 222 yards and two touchdowns. The team had the kind of balance that offenses crave, and it was a welcome sight after a tough Week 16.

Arguably, it was Detroit’s most complete effort of the season aside from the Jacksonville game. This one may have been bigger since it came in crunch time in the standings.

It Doesn’t Matter How Lions’ Season Ends

Detroit got one thing to go their way in the standings when Washington lost, which will keep them in the hunt to Week 18. They didn’t get an assist elsewhere, though, which means the team’s odds remain long at making it without more help.

No matter what happens in Week 18, the season has been a success for the Lions. If they finish 9-8 and make the playoffs, it’s an outstanding result. If they finish 9-8 and miss the playoffs, it was still a fantastic season. Should the Lions finish 8-9, they are on the right track and gave the 2022 year a heck of a run.

Detroit is building for the future, and managed to have a great season in order to get that done. The Lions have managed to flip the script and will have a bright future no matter what happens. It’s important for fans not to lose sight of that.

Lions’ MVP: D’Andre Swift, Running Back

It hasn’t been often this season that Swift has been able to be called the MVP, but on this day, he was. With 117 total yards and two touchdowns, Swift was a big reason the Lions were able to pull away.

Perhaps his biggest score of the day was his second one on third and nine in the third quarter. The ball was slung to Swift, and he put on some nice moves and got into the end zone.

Swift showed he can be a difference maker for the Detroit offense in this game. It was a big statement for him to make just ahead of a critical offseason for the Lions.

Lions’ Stat to Note

265, that was the number of rushing yards the Lions had on the afternoon. The ground attack got back to pounding in this game, and put the Bears on their backs all afternoon up front.

Detroit saw the team grind out 265 yards on the ground, and they gashed several big runs with Jamaal Williams leading the way with 144 yards and one touchdown on the day. He was most impressive on this major run in the fourth quarter:

5️⃣8️⃣ yards on the run for @jswaggdaddy to take him over 100 on the day!#CHIvsDET | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/lnBQS5I1rX — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2023

D’Andre Swift gave the Lions a solid 78 yards and a score on the ground, and as a whole, the Lions were dominating in the trenches. That’s what the staff wanted to see a week after being pushed around in the trenches. Offensively, things got back to normal this week on the ground.

Lions’ Quote to Note

“It’s a great, great environment to play in. When you’re a coach and a player and you really feel like you have home field advantage, that’s a special feeling. Because there are home teams in this league that don’t have that. Even when they’re winning they don’t have that. This is special” -Dan Campbell. Following the blowout win, the Lions’ coach called-out the crowd for the way they finished the season and how they brought it all year long.

It was a memorable finish to the season for the Lions and their fans, and Campbell was thankful for what he was able to see from the fans in this game and all season long.