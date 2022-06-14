Lions Receivers Touted ‘on the Rise’ Despite Low NFL Ranking for 2022

This offseason, a big goal for the Detroit Lions was to beef up their depth at wide receiver, and with some big additions they found a way to do just that. Now, that leaves them set up as an intriguing team for 2022.

While many might discount the Lions given their quarterback and some under-the-radar names, it’s clear that’s not a position folks should be taking lightly given this group’s potential to surprise this year in a big way.

Pro Football Focus and writer Ben Linsey took a look at rating all the receiving groups in the league, and perhaps unsurprisingly, they had the Lions occupying the rear of the rankings. Still, the site seems to understand that the Lions are coming up for the future.

The Lions were ranked 21st in the piece and in the tier three rankings. That was classified as “could be a strength or weakness” for the team, showing how folks might not know one way or the other what will happen this year. Still, Linsey said he thinks things could be better than many expect in Detroit.

“This receiving corps is on the rise. The Lions have two solid pieces returning from last season in T.J. Hockenson and Amon-Ra St. Brown and also added a few more options in the draft and free agency, specifically players who could stretch the field,” he wrote.

Linsey also touted DJ Chark as well as Jameson Williams and the impact that both can make for the Lions this year given their ability to make big catches and show speed on the field. To this end, he shows there might be more reasons for faith than many think right now.

By the time the season is over, it would not be a surprise to see the Lions looking very good catching passes.

Lions Receiver Depth Could Be Sneaky Strong in 2022

Most folks have chosen to look at the bigger names the Lions have to offer in Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Jameson Williams. While this is right to be the case, how strong the Lions end up being as a team will likely be determined by the more underrated glue players on the roster at the position. Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson could have a lot to say about how deep the Lions are this year at wideout, and both are looking very strong already.

Benson has attacked the offseason with his hair on fire. He’s making major plays on the field in camp and has managed to dominate at times at his position.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Quintez Cephus just keeps showing up in competitive periods. Noted that Trinity Benson is also having a really good spring. — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) June 8, 2022

Considering how Benson may have been overlooked coming into the offseason, that’s very notable at this point in time for his development.

In terms of Cephus, he has continually put his best foot forward on the field making play after play this offseason. He turned in a sparkling one-handed catch for the team, and looks to be picking up where he left off before injury last year.

The Lions might have better depth than many expect at wide receiver, and that could push them higher on these rankings when all is said and done if things come together.

Jared Goff Resurgence Could Help Lions’ Wideouts

Another factor benefitting the Lions is the play of Jared Goff this offseason. Goff has been impressing at nearly every turn this offseason already. Players and coaches alike have been raving about Goff’s improvements and the way he is carrying himself. Already, he looks to be in a great place pushing toward a vital season on the field. Perhaps the biggest positive for Goff so far has been his accuracy and mechanics.

If Goff is feeling good, this could lead to a big season for all of Detroit’s pass catchers. It’s simply another variable to consider that might make the Lions look a lot better than many expect in June come the end of the 2022 season.

