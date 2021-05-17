Veteran Lions Defender Projected to Become Team’s Next Release

The Detroit Lions have re-shaped their roster in a major way this offseason, and that leads many to wonder what the next step is in terms of potential future releases.

Detroit has already cut several veterans from the roster, but who could be next? With so many different players on the team, that’s not a question that is easily answered. Still, many believe that another shoe could be set to drop in the form of defensive tackle Nick Williams.

Recently, Bleacher Report took a look at picking out the best players likely to be cut from their current rosters. Williams was Detroit’s choice. Writer Alex Kay believes the reason has a lot to do with simple depth for the team.

He wrote:

“A plethora of veterans have already exited Detroit as part of the club’s full-fledged rebuild this offseason, but one player who has stuck around is defensive tackle Nick Williams. The Lions already reduced Williams’ base salary from $4.1 to $1.3 million, but the team can still save the rest of the non-guaranteed money and free up a roster spot for a developmental player by releasing the 31-year-old. Although Detroit isn’t hurting for cap space, a club with no illusions about contending this year hardly needs a defensive lineman on the wrong side of 30. Williams has been average at best during his career, and getting rid of him now will allow the Lions to more quickly find the future of the position.”

Detroit suddenly has depth at defensive tackle, with a pair of players joining from the draft in Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill to go with Michael Brockers acquired in trade. While Brockers could be expected to move around a bit on the line, the numbers game may be against someone, and Williams could be that guy.

Lions Defensive Line a Sudden Strength

Anyone could forgive Williams for thinking he was perhaps safe after the first round of changes this offseason. The Lions elected to bring back Romeo Okwara and did not move to cut Trey Flowers, and Williams stuck in spite of being asked to take a pay cut. With the additions of Onwuzurike and McNeill as well as Brockers and Charles Harris in free agency, suddenly, the Lions have a defensive line that could be near the top of the NFL in terms of depth.

Will this newfound depth lead to someone like Williams being pushed out? After not having much depth up front for years, that would be ironic to say the least.

Williams’ Statistics

Williams has bounced around the NFL a bit early on in his career. He started his career as a seventh round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2013, and by 2014, had joined the Kansas City Chiefs. After spending a few seasons there, Williams departed for the Miami Dolphins, and spent a season there before signing with the Chicago Bears in 2018. While with Chicago, Williams had a solid 2019 season, with 6 sacks and 42 tackles.

Known for his ability to be a pass rush disruptor, Williams might not offer the Lions much against the run, but he can get after the pocket as his numbers in 2019 prove. After putting up minuscule stats everywhere else, Williams came into his own with the Bears last season, setting career highs in every category. The hope is with more starting time, the 30 year old can continue to play a big role and come into his own in the league with Detroit. This past season, Williams put up 1 sack with just 23 tackles, so obviously, the team could stand to use more from the lineman.

2021 could be a make or break season for Williams if he does stay in Detroit, and many believe he might not get the chance to do so in the end.

