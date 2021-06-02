Lions Returner Role Starts Wide Open With 5 Key Combatants

The Detroit Lions have an intriguing hole on their roster on special teams in the form of a return man, but the good news is there should be plenty of qualified combatants to help that in the weeks ahead.

While the Lions get back on the field for work, one thing left to sort out is who will be the team’s punt and kick returners. That’s a huge hole for the team given the departure of Jamal Agnew, who was an All-Pro at the spot. Naturally, the Lions have plenty of options to see who emerges, and that seems to be the plan the team is rolling with for 2021.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Last week, when meeting with the media, Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp outlined the players who could be in the mix for a return role, and a couple of rookies in addition to a few other wideouts made the cut for the coordinator at this point in time.

Lions ST Dave Fipp lists these players as (early) possible returners — Kalif Raymond

— Amon-Ra St. Brown

— Tom Kennedy

— Victor Bolden

— D'Angelo Amos — Benjamin Raven (@BenjaminSRaven) May 27, 2021

Out of this group, the most intriguing player is probably Amon-Ra St. Brown given what he can bring to the roster at wideout and potentially in the return game as well. D’Angelo Amos was an accomplished returner in college, making him someone to watch as well. Raymond also has experience returning at the NFL level, making him one of the more intriguing combatants.

All told, it’s a fascinating early group to watch in camp and will provide one of the most interesting battles of the season.

Raymond Motivated for Returner Role

If this seems like a lot of names, it is. The good news? Amongst all of the confusion, some good options do exist for the team, and the best could end up being wideout Kalif Raymond. Always looking to help, Raymond comes to the roster with a shot to compete and looking to help the Lions do whatever he can to stay in the mix.

Speaking last week, Raymond was asked how he wants to fit into the team, and his response revolved around simply wanting to do whatever he could to fit in however the coaches see fit. One area he committed to believing he could make an impact is in the return game.

Raymond spoke with the media early this offseason, and was specifically asked about the return role. He sounds like a man who is prepared to put his best foot forward to lock down the spot if possible.

He said:

“I think I am always going to be prepared to (return kicks). Just with the opportunity that presents itself, I definitely want to take advantage of it. If they ask me to go back there, I’m ready and excited. I think the coolest part about that is, it’s not always about one guy. It really takes all 11. There’s a lot more to being a returner than just the guy catching a ball, because he has to trust he guys in front of him. I think no matter what, coach is going to have us prepared for that role.”

With that attitude and his speed, Raymond could be the best possible option for the Lions in order to upgrade the return game. There’s no question that Agnew was elite, but it’s possible that all Raymond needed was a bigger vote of confidence and a bigger chance to shine. He might soon get that in Detroit.

Lions’ Return Role Looking Wide Open

Not only could Raymond compete for reps, but the team figures to have a wide open competition at the spot. A player like undrafted free agent rookie D’Angelo Amos. In college, Amos was a prolific returner with over 1,500 yards to his credit and 5 touchdowns. Those numbers are eye-opening, and will at the very least guarantee that Amos is given a look at the job as well. Others on Detroit’s roster have return experience, including wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back Jermar Jefferson, even though he was sent back for a mere two returns in 2020. On the roster, wideout Damion Ratley has returned only one kick, so it’s not as if there are a ton of options.

All of these players could eventually be in the mix, and in the end, only one will be likely to crack the job. It will be perhaps the most interesting roster battle the team has in 2021.

READ NEXT: Lions Add Former Packers Lineman to Roster