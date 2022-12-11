Former NFL QB Praises Lions’ Playoff Push: ‘They Are Dangerous’

The Detroit Lions are well on their way toward potentially being a playoff team the rest of the 2022 season, and their resurgence has opened plenty of eyes across the league.

Detroit managed to rise up and win yet another game, beating the Minnesota Vikings 34-23 in a must-win for the team’s playoff push. Now, with a win over the 10 win Vikings to their credit, it’s time to take the team serious as a major contender.

After the game played out, that is just what ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said. As Griffin tweeted, teams shouldn’t want the Lions to crack the postseason, because they will be dangerous if they make it because they are good.

“I’m not sure any NFL teams want the Lions to make the playoffs. They are DANGEROUS and WAY BETTER than their record,” Griffin tweeted after the game.

Detroit now sits just a game out of the playoff race, and are gaining in momentum. The way the Lions play offense and how tough they are could prove Griffin is right in the end.

If Detroit manages to claw into the playoffs anything can happen. The goal for the team now? Try and win out and leave nothing to doubt. The team doesn’t have much a margin for error, but they also don’t seem to care, either.

Colin Cowherd Rooting for Energetic Lions

During the game, one theme was proving itself on the internet. The Lions are a fun team to watch, and have made believers out of even the most ardent critics with the way they’ve stuck with it in 2022.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd has gone back and forth on Detroit in the past, but he seems to finally be all-in on this edition of the Lions, and they’ve made him a believer for good.

“Honestly find myself rooting for the Lions. So odd. Love their energy,” Cowherd tweeted.

That the Lions have been able to win over one of their top skeptics in the past in Cowherd is notable. It proves the team has taken some big steps forward on the field toward getting out of the basement and trying to build a contender for a long time.

Dan Campbell: Lions Know They Belong

In terms of where the team is at mentally right now, the Lions are in good shape according to their head coach Dan Campbell. As he said, he never wavered in his belief in them, and they are paying him back by executing in a big way on the field.

“Now we’re making the one extra play. It’s not costing us. We’re able to overcome some of these mistakes we were making earlier. Our guys know they belong. They know they belong. They know when they play football the way they’ve played the last six weeks, we can play with anybody. That’s the truth,” Campbell said after the game.

As Campbell said, the team is proving that they can play with anybody in the league. That’s significant as the Lions come down the stretch and try to get themselves back in playoff contention.

If they do make it, the team could be very difficult to play against given the momentum they are showing in a big way.