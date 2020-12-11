Former Lions Lineman Casts Vote for Team’s Next Coaching Staff

The Detroit Lions are getting set to chart a new NFL course in the offseason, and the biggest question now is what direction they will take.

Everyone seems to have an opinion on what the team should do next, including former players. Recently, former offensive lineman T.J. Lang explained his hunch for what happens next in Detroit. According to Lang, the Lions will hire Robert Saleh as coach, Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator and retain Darrell Bevell as offensive coordinator.

Prediction for Lions staff next season.

HC-Saleh

DC-Dan Quinn

OC-Bevell (retained) No inside info. Pure guess. How would you feel about this Lions fans? — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 10, 2020

Lang admits he has no inside sources telling him anything, but simply feels as if this will be the setup for the team moving forward. Obviously, it would be an interesting staff for Detroit to say the least considering the strengths of all the positions that Lang sees getting filled.

Safe to say many Lions fans would be downright thrilled with this setup if it was to come to fruition later on as Lang projects.

Staff Hires Vital for Next Lions Coach

If there was one downfall of Matt Patricia, he never assembled a great staff around him. His defensive coordinators never had a high enough profile and on offense, there was no clear direction until Darrell Bevell came along. Potentially, the coach handcuffed his coordinators with his expectations as well. This type of staff might be excellent for the Lions because there will be a diversity of personalities and ideas. Dan Quinn was a successful coordinator and took a team to the Super Bowl, so becoming Detroit’s defensive coordinator could be a good way for him to rehab his image and potentially get more looks as a coach in the league. Detroit’s offense has also taken well under Bevell, so leaving him in his role could be a strong move for a new boss

Robert Saleh’s Coaching, Michigan Ties Make Him Strong Fit For Lions

Saleh, 41, might indeed be favored by the team as the potential top candidate thanks to his work on the field and his fit off. Not only is he a great NFL coordinator and one of the top candidates on the coaching carousel, but he got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Michigan State and Central Michigan after his playing days at Northern Michigan. To this end, he has deep football roots within the state and a return home could be a natural fit.

His NFL journey began in 2005 with the Houston Texans, where he was a defensive intern. He rose from that role to linebackers coach and then defensive quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebackers coach in 2014. Finally, he was tapped by Kyle Shanahan in 2017 to lead the 49ers’ defense.

Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco have been tough and ferocious throughout his tenure, which is what the Lions would expect. They are known for strong play in the trenches and secondary where Saleh’s excitement could also help both groups. Last season, Saleh helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl with one of the best units in the league which is why he gets a ton of love for his work.

While San Francisco has struggled with injuries and consistency during 2020, Saleh’s group has still been good, allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards (2,271) and tenth-fewest rushing yards (1,196) through Week 12. They also have 20 sacks this season, which is a solid total. Detroit’s defense hasn’t managed to be that consistent in years.

The process hasn’t yet begun yet and already Saleh is getting major love from those around Detroit. We’ll see if it happens in the end.

