‘He’s What Detroit Needs:’ NFL Analyst Names Ideal Lions Coach

The Detroit Lions are facing an uncertain football future, and that was never more on display than it was over the weekend, as the team was throttled at home once again.

Brighter days could be on the horizon soon in the form of a new coach and a new direction for the team, and the Lions could have an ideal candidate to take them to that promised land in Robert Saleh. Not only have fans as well as the Michigan legislature been campaigning for Saleh, but several NFL analysts have been as well.

Count Peter King of NBC Sports as yet another person impressed with what Saleh has done on the field and someone connecting him with Detroit. In being named King’s coach of the week in his Football Morning in America column, he was happy with what the coach did against the Cardinals, and explained that Saleh’s players love him for his organization and his ability to lead as well as scheme. As a result, King claims that Saleh is the total package for the Lions organization in terms of philosophy, leadership and planning and “is what Detroit needs right now.”

Detroit can’t talk to Saleh until after the season is over, and with the 49ers likely to miss the playoffs, that interview could come fast and furious following the end of the year. The Lions are also likely to talk to other candidates, but Saleh could end up making a ton of sense for them if he is willing to take the job.

Robert Saleh Boosted Stock With Huge Performance

Like the Lions, Saleh’s San Francisco defense has been hampered a ton by injuries. Unlike the Lions, Saleh’s team managed to find a way to pull a major upset. Even though it’s likely the 49ers will be missing the postseason, the team still managed to lock down the Arizona Cardinals in a 20-12 victory. The game was eye opening for fans of Saleh, because the coach’s defense had plenty of injuries to deal with and still had a stout performance against one of the NFL’s best offenses that was looking to make the playoffs. With 3 sacks and 1 interception, the 49ers gritted out the win and provided Saleh with the perfect resume booster at just the right time. Everyone in the media was all-eyes as well.

Robert Saleh’s Coaching, Michigan Ties Make Him Strong Fit For Lions

Saleh, 41, might indeed be favored by the team as the potential top candidate thanks to his work on the field and his fit off. Not only is he a great NFL coordinator and one of the top candidates on the coaching carousel, but he got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Michigan State and Central Michigan after his playing days at Northern Michigan. To this end, he has deep football roots within the state and a return home could be a natural fit.

His NFL journey began in 2005 with the Houston Texans, where he was a defensive intern. He rose from that role to linebackers coach and then defensive quality control coach for the Seattle Seahawks before becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars’ linebackers coach in 2014. Finally, he was tapped by Kyle Shanahan in 2017 to lead the 49ers’ defense.

Saleh’s defenses in San Francisco have been tough and ferocious throughout his tenure, which is what the Lions would expect. They are known for strong play in the trenches and secondary where Saleh’s excitement could also help both groups. Last season, Saleh helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl with one of the best units in the league which is why he gets a ton of love for his work.

While San Francisco has struggled with injuries and consistency during 2020, Saleh’s group has still been good, allowing a paltry 105 rushing yards per-game and a mere 316 passing yards a game. They also have 28 sacks this season, which is a solid total. Detroit’s defense hasn’t managed to be that consistent in years.

Expect Saleh to be in the mix for the Lions, and that’s just what the team could need according to the analysts in the know.

