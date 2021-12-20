Ex-Super Bowl Champion Cheers Dan Campbell’s Lions: ‘They Never Quit’

The Detroit Lions major upset of the Arizona Cardinals sent some definite shockwaves through the NFL community, and while many people were shocked, they seemed just as impressed by what the team was able to do on the field.

Following Detroit’s win over the Cardinals, the internet world was set abuzz with not only the victory, but how it played out for the Lions. The team was never in danger of losing, never trailed and put together a wire-to-wire win for their second victory of the 2021 season.

One person who was very impressed with what the team was able to do was NBC Sports analyst and former Super Bowl champion defender Rodney Harrison. As Harrison said, he gives Campbell and the Lions a lot of credit for what they are doing on the field this season, something Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com captured and tweeted about.

Rodney Harrison on Lions via NBC:

“I was so proud of Dan Campbell and what his team did. They were the outstanding defense today. His players have a lot of respect for him because they don’t quit. They don’t give up.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) December 20, 2021

“I was so proud of Dan Campbell and what his team did. They were the outstanding defense today. His players have a lot of respect for him because they don’t quit. They don’t give up,” Harrison said via NBC according to Twentyman.

That’s major praise from Harrison, who was on multiple successful teams and captured a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. He also knows a thing or two about good coaching given he has been around Bill Belichick. Clearly, Harrison believes the Lions have things going in the right direction under Campbell, something many others feel is coming into focus.

Chris Long: Lions Players Love Dan Campbell

It makes sense that Harrison would have a strong take about Campbell, because it seems that plenty of former players seem to embrace the Detroit coach. Another example of that was shown by former Chicago Bears lineman Chris Long. As Long explained, he believes the Lions players love Campbell as evidence by the way they treat their coach.

So do his players! https://t.co/f8kzSpjYcQ — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 19, 2021

Lions players have never lost faith in their staff, and that’s allowed the team to score some big victories along the way late in the season. It might seem odd for some to say, but the Lions do truthfully never quit because they love their coaching staff. To that end, as these former players know, they might have one half of the puzzle figured out for their future success.

Lions Dominated Cardinals for Second Win of 2021

Coming into the game, most people expected a blowout, with Arizona being favored by as much as 12.5 points during the lead into the game. The Lions, many figured, didn’t stand much of a chance against a high-powered offense and a defense that had been proven as stout. From the start of the game to the finish, that didn’t seem to matter much. The Lions raced out to a 10-0 lead, and managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless into halftime following putting up another touchdown of their own. In the second half, the Lions kept the pressure on, even as Arizona lined up a few field goals to get on the board. The Cardinals got a touchdown, but the Lions managed to hold them at bay with solid defense most of the way through for the upset win.

It was a very impressive showing for the Lions, and it’s clear that folks from across the media and former player landscape have taken major notice of how Detroit is playing.

