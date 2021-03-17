Family Ties Helped Romeo Okwara’s ‘No-Brainer’ Extension With Lions

Romeo Okwara seemed like he could be a goner for the Detroit Lions in free agency, but that notion was quickly put to rest as soon as the legal tampering period opened this week.

A strong market was promised for Okwara considering a lack of defensive line options in the draft, but the bad news for the rest of the league was Okwara never made it to the period. Why is that? It could have had everything to do with his brother Julian Okwara.

ALL the latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Speaking with the media after the deal was made official, Okwara explained it was very important to him to continue his career with the Lions thanks to the presence of his brother in the Motor City. As he said, it was a dream come true to share the same field with him in 2020, and he wanted that to be the case moving forward.

Romeo Okwara said re-signing with the Lions was a "simple decision," said it was important to play with his brother and fulfill they vision they have for the Lions. "It's huge," he said of playing with his brother. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 17, 2021

Playing with his brother, Julian, was really important to Romeo Okwara. Said he felt like there would have been a market for him but this was something he considered priceless. Also noted both their contracts end at the same time three years from now. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 17, 2021

Perhaps not ironically, Okwara’s contracts expire at the same time, so get ready for three more seasons of the duo in Detroit. It will certainly be interesting to watch and see how much damage the pair can do during that time, how good they can make the Detroit defense and where their careers go.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Julian Okwara Revealed Close Bond With Brother During 2020

So now that the younger Okwara has settled in, has he officially claimed residence on his older brother’s couch? That’s not exactly the case, even as the duo has remained close. As Okwara told the media last season when speaking to them, he bought a house right next door to where his brother lives and they’ve remained close in the physical sense, but also plenty of others.

Julian Okwara said he is not living with his brother Romeo — he joked about it after being drafted — but that they do live next door to one another so he's been able to bounce ideas off of him. Said it's the most time they've spent together in a while — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) August 20, 2020

Okwara said:

“This is probably the most time we’ve spent together since high school or whenever he was back home. It was just nice to be back with him and net door really. Having him as a resource on the same football team, doing things together, spending time together.”

Okwara said his brother’s presence has helped him adjust to the NFL, and he’s been one of the veteran players he has relied on most for that transition. It’s special to see the bond the pair has playing out and will be interesting to see how it helps the Lions on the field in the future.

Now that the signing is official, get ready to see even more of this duo in the future.

Okwara’s Stats Made Re-Signing Easy

If there’s been one dangerous pass rusher this past season for the Lions that stepped up, it’s Okwara, who came alive at the right time for Detroit most of the 2020 season. As a whole this past season, Okwara managed to collect the most sacks of any Lions player (10) and he also thrives on creating pressure and panic in the pocket. With this in mind, it’s fair to say that Okwara figures to drive the bus for Detroit in terms of pass rush and has been going it alone most of the time in Detroit. The hope is that his brother can soon join him as a major force for the new-look Detroit defensive line. In 2020, Julian Okwara accounted for just 3 tackles and 1 tackle for-loss.

The duo is set to remain on the scene in Detroit, and that’s good news for the Lions. It appeared neither would have had it any other way.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Trade for Productive Defensive Lineman From Rams