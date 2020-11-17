Stat Shows Lions’ Romeo Okwara Amongst NFL’s Best Pass Rushers

The Detroit Lions have had a non-existent pass rush most of this season, and if not for the exploits of Romeo Okwara, they would be in a much more desperate position than the one they’re already in.

Okwara isn’t superhuman enough to be the team’s entire pass rush himself, but he’s certainly been trying in a big way this season and having some major success along the way. Not only has he lived in the team’s backfield, Okwara has been near the top of the NFL in the critical statistic of pressure rate so far this year.

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at the top players in the league with regard to this stat, and while Okwara isn’t leading the way, he’s darn close to doing so with some pretty impressive company. T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald and Joey Bosa lead the way, with Okwara registering a solid 17% pressure rate this season.

Highest pressure rate this season:

1. T.J. Watt – 18.2%

2. Aaron Donald – 18%

3. Joey Bosa – 17.4%

4. Romeo Okwara – 17%

5. Chase Winovich- 16.5%

Overall, this only is half of the picture when it comes to Okwara’s good work this year. He’s passed the eye test in a major way. With Trey Flowers sidelined, Okwara is a vital player for the Lions to have in the mix and playing well moving forward, and they will need him to keep showing out as an edge presence.

These numbers only serve to prove how good Okwara has been when the Lions have needed him most. Credit him for stepping up and becoming a statistical darling this year.

Romeo Okwara Stats

If there’s been one dangerous pass rusher this season for the Lions that has stepped up, it’s Okwara, who came alive at the right time for Detroit most of the 2020 season. As a whole this season, Okwara has the most sacks of any Lions player (6) and he also thrives on creating pressure and panic in the pocket. With this in mind, it’s fair to say that Okwara figures to drive the bus for Detroit in terms of pass rush and has been going it alone most of the time in Detroit.

As a whole, Okwara has 16 sacks to this point in his career and lost a few seasons to nagging injuries. This season, he is all but sure to pass his high water mark of 7.5 sacks from a few years back.

Romeo Okwara’s Detroit Success Story

The Lions were able to mine some serous gold when they found Okwara a few years back off the waiver wire from the New York Giants. Since signing in Detroit, Okwara has been a serious find for the Lions and has been one of the few players the team can count on with regards to big plays in the pass rush. The Lions obviously need more players to help Okwara’s pursuit of the quarterback, but it has not been lost what he’s done on the field to help the team since coming to the Lions.

One of Bob Quinn’s best moves was getting Okwara into the mix, and it has paid off in a big way. As these stats serve to prove, he looks like one of the best up and coming pass rushers in the NFL.

