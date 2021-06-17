Lions Sign Pair of Rookies, Closing in on Inking Full Class

The Detroit Lions are taking care of some housekeeping heading into the summer break, and they continue to pile up the signings for their roster and get their rookie class under contract.

Thursday was a busy day for the team, as they put the pen to paper with three of their rookies, one was signed in the morning and the other two in the afternoon. Joining Levi Onwuzurike were rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes as well as rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The pair was revealed to have had their deals done, and a couple shots of both players sitting at the table inking the deals were making the rounds on the internet as of Thursday afternoon.

Derrick Barnes has signed his rookie contract, according to Derrick Barnes. pic.twitter.com/cfNNkGTZKV — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 17, 2021

With these deals now finished, it leaves only cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu left to sign, but judging by how quickly the Lions have gotten these deals done, the wait on that contract might not be long at all in the days ahead.

So far this offseason, the Lions have not had any trouble getting their rookie class to report or buy in. That’s usually the case for the team, which is one area the franchise has not struggled through the years.

Lions Also Signed Onwuzurike Thursday

It may have seemed like deja-vu to hear of a couple deals with the team, and that is due to the fact that the Lions signed one of their key lineman on Thursday afternoon in Levi Onwuzurike. The hulking tackle out of Washington added his deal earlier in the day, and that is huge news considering the impact that Onwuzurike could be expected to make as soon as next season up front.

Known for his ability to press the pocket and also snuff out the run, Onwuzurike also brings a violent edge to the Lions as someone who won’t back down. Those are important traits to have in a defensive lineman, so to have Onwuzurike in camp is good news for the team. Now, he will get to learn the ropes as well as potentially push his teammates in drills, which is great for team chemistry.

Brown, St. Brown Poised for Huge Things With Lions

Selected close to each other in the same round and nearly with the same last name, the Lions will be counting on big things from both players in 2021. With a major need at linebacker, Brown has a chance to establish himself early on, especially given his hard hitting and ability to be an elite player in the second level. At wideout, St. Brown joins what is seen as a wide open competition where he could figure to give the Lions major snaps in the slot and be a potential big-time performer.

Brown and St. Brown are now official, which means the Lions can set forth on finishing off their rookie class as well as getting ready for training camp in just over a month’s time after an extended layoff.

