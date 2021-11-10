Lions Rookie Report Card: Strong Midseason Start for 2021 Class

When the Detroit Lions put the finishing touches on their 2021 NFL draft class, it was understood that this group could be the bedrock of the foundation for general manager Brad Holmes as well as head coach Dan Campbell in their starts with the team.

So far, that’s been the case in a big way for the team, and the Lions are getting production from rookies across the roster in a variety of roles. It’s been a solid start for the team in terms of finding players who can make a difference in multiple different ways on the field.

How should the team’s rookie class be graded pick by pick right now? Here’s a look at where things stand at the middle portion of the season in 2021.

Penei Sewell, Tackle

A-

From the start of the season until now, Penei Sewell has been rock solid for a rookie. The Lions asked him to switch positions, but he had to switch back to left tackle following an emergency spurred on by the injury of Taylor Decker. Sewell did not look out of place, and it will be interesting to see how he does when he switches back to right tackle, a spot he struggled with a bit when he was introduced to it during training camp and the preseason.

Regardless, Sewell has shown the home scouts some big things already that show he could figure to be a formidable part of the team’s future.

24 & 21-years old..this left side in Detroit of Jonah Jackson/Penei Sewell work very well together and have been impressive this season. pic.twitter.com/cQupVyVmwC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 2, 2021

That’s a good start for a top 10 pick in the draft that needed to get things off on the right foot for the Detroit line in 2021.

Levi Onwuzurike, Defensive Line

C+

After a slow start, it was clear Levi Onwuzurike was hurt in a big way by the fact that he lost time in training camp after being limited by injury. It’s taken the defensive lineman time to shake off the rust as a result, and he has shown it statistically, with just 13 total tackles and 1 pass defended through his first seven games of the year. Even though that is the case, the lineman has shown off some quality tools that show he will be an important piece for the team moving forward into the future given his ability to get after the quarterback.

Alim McNeill, Defensive Line

B+

Alim McNeill might not have the sexiest stats so far this season with 16 tackles, 1 tackle for-loss and 1 quarterback hit so far, but he has looked the part of a quality nose tackle in the NFL by being able to plug rushing lanes and find a way to help out in support up front. From the first game of the year, many folks noticed McNeill playing a big role for the Lions, including CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco, who tweeted a highlight

Alim McNeill is going to be a problem for a lot of centers in his career pic.twitter.com/y15lvHBmWs — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) September 16, 2021

McNeill has made a habit of moving folks in the trenches, and as he continues to improve, it will only figure to be better for the team’s overall defense up front.

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cornerback

Incomplete

Unfortunately, Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered an injury in Week 2 just as he was going to be given a bigger chance to play and impact the game. The Lions have sustained plenty of injuries at cornerback, and timing-wise, Melifonwu’s was amongst the worst. The good news? He will make his return in Week 10 to the practice field and look to come back strong and show something in the second half. For one half against Aaron Rodgers, Melifonwu held his own and did not look overmatched at all. The Lions will hope that trend can continue for the team when he sees the field again in the second half.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Wideout

C+

It’s been a decent start for Amon-Ra St. Brown given 250 receiving yards so far and plenty of nice routes. The Lions know they have to get him the ball more, so they will attempt to unleash him as more of a down-field threat given the absence of those players within their offense. More was hoped and expected for St. Brown, but those expectations may have been unfair given he was a rookie fourth-round pick. If he can have a strong finish to the season and get into the end zone a few times, this grade will only come up by season’s end. Across the board, St. Brown has impressed, though, like when he got involved in pass protection earlier this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown chip x 2 pic.twitter.com/ElQrdBX2zZ — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 14, 2021

St. Brown will make a bigger impact statistically as he gets comfortable, but for now, this has been a decent start.

Derrick Barnes, Linebacker

B-

Derrick Barnes, like Onwuzurike, was hurt early on by having to shake off injury in training camp and the preseason. It’s taken him some time to adjust, but he has shown flashes of brilliance at times, as he did when he enjoyed his best game of the season against Cincinnati. Fox 17’s Zach Harig pointed out how Barnes was all over the field and showing glimpses of what he can do.

Derrick Barnes appreciation post! The Lions rookie linebacker recorded a team-high nine tackles, six solo & this pass deflection. A bright spot in an otherwise dreadful game.👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/wWQhFI1zo6 — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) October 18, 2021

With 34 tackles and 2 tackles for-loss, Barnes is looking like he will be a big piece for the defense already. Keeping his development going in the second half will be huge for the defense.

Jermar Jefferson, Running Back

Incomplete

The Lions have depth at running back with D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams eating up most of the touches, so Jefferson has been used sparingly so far and is a healthy scratch most weeks. For that reason, it’s hard to give him an accurate grade for his work on the field so far. However, Jefferson does deserve a shout-out for scoring his first NFL touchdown in Week 8, which was the first touchdown for this rookie class.

Moves like that could give Jefferson a case to stick around and gain more touches in the second half, especially if the Lions have an injury play out at running back.

Jerry Jacobs, Cornerback

B+

Jacobs was a long-shot to make the roster and nobody expected anything out of him as an undrafted free agent. Instead, he’s stepped up and delivered after being asked to be a go-to cornerback within Detroit’s scheme. Jacobs has put up a solid 12 tackles and 1 forced fumble so far. There’s been growing pains, of course, but having a rookie undrafted free agent step up this much at cornerback has been a huge plus for the Lions so far.

AJ Parker, Defensive Back

B-

Making the team out of camp isn’t an easy thing to do for an undrafted rookie, but AJ Parker managed to get it done like Jacobs. He’s also not looked out of place as a rookie either, piling up a solid 27 tackles and 1 pass defended so far during his time in the league. Parker deserves credit for coming in and tackling well, often times an overlooked art for a rookie player. With this in mind, he looks to be carving out a solid role for the future moving forward in the backfield.

