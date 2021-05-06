Pair of Lions Rookies Compared to NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowl Studs

The Detroit Lions put together a solid draft class last week, so it’s time to start thinking about what the youngsters will look like once they get on the field.

Some good news has been delivered from someone who would know a bit about that in Greg Cosell of NFL Films. Cosell sat down for an interview at DetroitLions.com with Tim Twentyman and explained what he saw in Detroit’s newest batch of prospects. As he said, there’s a couple of players who could make very strong pros

As it relates to St. Brown, Cosell told Twentyman that he has some traits that remind him of Robert Woods of the Rams and also Keenan Allen of the Chargers. Those are a pair of players that Brad Holmes and Anthony Lynn will know well, given they were around for the development of both.

Cosell wrote:

“St. Brown was featured in USC’s offense both outside and in the slot and was used as a motion receiver, so he presents outstanding formation versatility at the next level. St. Brown reminded me in many ways of another former USC receiver Robert Woods with my sense being that St. Brown could line up both outside and the slot with multiple splits and be effective with his natural route and separation quickness. “Another receiver who came to mind watching St. Brown’s 2019 and 2020 tape was Keenan Allen when he came out of California. The more I watched St. Brown the more I liked him as a complete receiver lacking only true vertical speed. He has the look and feel of a volume receiver in the NFL.”

In terms of McNeill, Cosell believes that the defensive tackle is a space eater that could look like Pro Bowler and All-Pro Grady Jarrett thanks to how he moves.

“I believe McNeill can be an ascending player once he gets to the NFL with the strong likelihood he will become a one-gap defensive tackle. I don’t think he has quite the initial explosive burst off the ball that Grady Jarrett has, but I could see McNeill developing into that kind of player with coaching and experience.”

As a whole, Cosell seemed to like Detroit’s class, and that is especially true given what he said about these players. If the Lions can get that kind of play from a couple middle-round picks, it might only serve to make this draft more elite in the end.

St. Brown’s Stats and Highlights

One of the more underrated wideouts in the draft, St. Brown was part of a deep wideout class and may have been lost in the shuffle a bit in spite of some super talent. During his career with the Trojans, St. Brown put up 2,270 yards and 16 scores, making him one of the more underrated yet productive wideouts in the draft. St. Brown also has 1 rushing touchdown and 107 total return yards to his credit. He hasn’t done that a lot, but could also factor in on special teams for the Lions if the team desires.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Most Underrated WR in College Football ✌️ || USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights

St. Brown will never have to be a bodybuilder like his father was, but if he can come in with speed and strength and give Detroit’s wideout group a boost, that would be a big development for the team’s offense given what they have lost this offseason.

McNeill’s Stats and Highlights

While playing for N.C. State, McNeill collected 77 tackles, 17.5 tackles for-loss, 10 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 5 passes defended. He also scored 1 touchdown in his career. Obviously, those are the type of numbers that point to a guy who can move around and make a lot of plays along a front, which is just what he will be asked to do with the Lions and their very needy defensive line.

Here’s a look at some highlights of McNeill:

Alim McNeill || Matchup Nightmare || Official Highlights

The Lions are hoping the athleticism that is shown in these clips shines through to help him become a star at the next level. If he turns into Jarret and St. Brown turns into Woods, that would be huge for Detroit’s rebuild.

