Lions Roster Bubble: Who’s in and out With One Week Until Cuts

The Detroit Lions have one more preseason game before they have to make a major round of cuts and finalize their 53 man roster as well as their practice squad for the 2021 season.

At this point, there are still many jobs on the line and players who are scrapping for an opportunity, and that will come to a head on Friday night in the preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

At this point, who is on and off the roster bubble? Here’s a quick look at who should be in and out as of this moment for the team.

Jahlani Tavai, Linebacker

Out

Tavai struggled in Week 2 of the preseason with a much bigger load on him. That, when combined with some lukewarm praise from the staff, doesn’t seem to bode well for the young linebacker making the team. Tavai is being outplayed by rookie Derrick Barnes, and it is tough to see what he will offer the team in terms of play. At this point, it’s best for the Lions to cut bait with Tavai and start over, especially at a key spot on their new defense in linebacker which will be asked to do a lot for Aaron Glenn.

Tom Kennedy, Wide Receiver

In

At this point, it seems impossible to keep Kennedy off the roster given what he has done. He works hard, has scrapped every single game and puts on a show in practice. Kennedy might bump another veteran wideout off the roster at this point given what he has done so far, and if this happens, the wideout will have earned every break he gets. Kennedy deserves to be the team’s gritty fan-favorite wideout this year for the work he has put in. At this point, he has done more than enough to make it.

Tim Boyle, Quarterback

Out

Boyle came to town with the moniker of Mr. Preseason, but so far, his play has hardly matched those lofty expectations. The Lions seem to get better when he leaves the game, and Boyle has struggled with touch and getting the ball to his wide receivers consistently. It’s true Boyle is still young and hasn’t played much and could look good in practice, but this wasn’t the kind of preseason introduction he needed to make in order to win a tough quarterback battle. Dan Campbell claims he would keep three quarterbacks on the 53 man if it was warranted, but it is obvious that Boyle hasn’t warranted that with his play.

David Blough, Quarterback

In

Blough has been a revelation and has looked far more prepared to lock down the backup job for the Lions. He led a spirited comeback in Pittsburgh, and looked great in Week 1 as well. The team seems to respond to his leadership, and he looks confident given what he has done so far in the league. Sometimes, the best part about a quarterback is “it-factor” and Blough has lots of that thus far for the Lions. He’s earned the right to be Detroit’s second-string quarterback for 2021.

Corn Elder, Cornerback

Out

The Lions signed Elder this offseason, but they’ve seen others step up at the position, namely rookie undrafted free agent A.J. Parker. The Lions also added Nickell Robey-Coleman a few weeks back, a move they would not have made if they thought the players they has signed were enough. Is it possible the Lions would cut another player they signed in free agency? More than possible given some of the developments that have played out at cornerback thus far this preseason.

Craig Reynolds, Running Back

In

Reynolds keeps fighting for his roster life and has made quite an impression. He’s been the Pro Football Focus standout of the preseason at the position, and has scored multiple touchdowns while looking like a confident runner. Reynolds hasn’t been with the team long, but his work has been hard to ignore. At this point, Reynolds should be on the team given what he has done and the fast impression he has made. He would be a great fourth-string option to back up the starters, and could offer the Lions something as a speed back.

Bruce Hector, Defensive Line

In

Like Reynolds, it seems impossible to keep Hector off the roster at this point given all he has done. Hector continues to make plays in practice and during games, and while the Lions could be deep in the trenches, there is always more that could be needed as it relates to this. Hector was an afterthought when he signed, but he has simply opened his eyes on the roster every single day. That means he should remain with the team and be a part of the rotation for the 2021 season.

A.J. Parker, Cornerback

In

Parker has looked like a sound player at this point and constantly makes plays for the Lions and the defense. Perhaps the best part about him has been how sound of a tackler he is and how he never looks out of position athletically. The Lions have needed to find some difference-makers on defense, and Parker should make the team given all the good things he has done already this preseason. Tough to keep him off the roster with this full body of work right now.

