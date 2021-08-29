Lions 2021 Roster: Final 53 Man Prediction After Preseason

The Detroit Lions have pushed through training camp as well as all their preseason games, and countless jobs may have already been won and lost as a result of this work.

With Detroit’s roster in-flux in a big way under a new staff, the Lions have seen almost every spot on the team theoretically up for competition, and even though some starting roles have been seen as guaranteed, there have been major surprises on the roster thus far, which lead to the notion that more could be on the way once final cuts happen this coming week.

How could the roster shake out after the preseason games and a month of practice? Here’s a look at the final prediction for what this season’s edition of the team could look like.

Quarterback (2)

Jared Goff, David Blough

The Lions have kept three quarterbacks in the past, but this could be the year that changes. Boyle seems to have played himself out of a regular role with a pair of inconsistent preseason games in spite of his moniker as “Mr. Preseason.” David Blough has been in contention to stay as well, and went out and has made a solid case for the role with quality play given his experience with the team. Though they signed Boyle this offseason, this roster bubble is tight, meaning Boyle could now be on his way out.

Running Back (6)

D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

The Lions have a solid starting duo with Swift and Williams, but beyond that, there were some questions. Jefferson has done some solid things and figures to stick around, but Reynolds has simply worked his way on the team with a solid two weeks running the ball in the preseason. It’s possible the Lions look at a veteran like Todd Gurley if they want depth. Still, the young options they have in Jefferson, Reynolds and Igwebuike could offer them something given the determination they have shown.

Wide Receiver (6)

Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Tom Kennedy, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Geronimo Allison

Detroit’s wideout group is almost completely changed for 2021, and the team will see a few surprise players stick out including Kennedy who will provide some toughness and Raymond, who offers the team some skill in terms of special teams. Allison is a veteran name to remember along with Williams. Perriman has been bumped off the roster. Cephus will be depended on to take huge steps forward. A player who has impressed in the preseason like Javon McKinley may land on the practice squad as a result of his work. This group will be underrated, which Antwaan Randle El seems to like.

Tight End (3)

T.J. Hockenson, Darren Fells, Alize Mack

The big two will be Hockenson and Fells, and the Lions signed Mack away from the Saints this offseason, so it seems like a fair bet to say that he will crack the roster and serve as a solid blocking option for the team in 2021. Tight end isn’t deep, but the top players are solid and that is a big advantage for the Lions this season. Finally, they could have the right mix of playmaking and blocking in the group.

Offensive Line (7)

Frank Ragnow, Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Penei Sewell, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Tyrell Crosby, Logan Stenberg

This line will offer the Lions some solid starters as well as some good depth in Crosby and Stenberg. Detroit is expected to have one of the best offensive lines in football this season, and these guys will prove it to be the case in a big way. Dan Skipper, Matt Nelson and others have been making a bit of a case to stay, but the Lions have a few players with upside to serve in reserve roles already. It’s not wise to bet on Stenberg being denied at this point.

Defensive Line (7)

Michael Brockers, Kevin Strong, Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Nick Williams, Bruce Hector, Jashon Cornell

Detroit’s defensive line is changing its look, and the rookies could be expected to play a major role for the team. Last season, Penisini was the best of a tough bunch, but a move to add Hector could prove the team couldn’t fit him into their new 3-4 plan. Cornell is suspended for the first three games of the year, but offers upside as an interior presence who can push the pocket. Williams will have to battle to stay after COVID-19 cut short some early time in camp, as will Strong. Both could figure to make the team for depth’s sake.

Linebacker (8)

Jamie Collins, Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Charles Harris, Anthony Pittman

Detroit’s new 3-4 defense will feature some major changes at linebacker, so the team will want to make sure they have enough guys to stick around to play a variety of roles. Barnes has made a fast impression, and Pittman has shown enough positive to stay and work on whereas Jahlani Tavai has not within the team’s new defense.

Safety (4)

Tracy Walker, Will Harris, Dean Marlowe, C.J. Moore

The Lions have some options at safety in terms of who starts and roles, but obviously, the team will be looking for Walker to step up and Harris to have a big camp. Moore sticks for what he offers on special teams and what he has done the last few years there for the Lions.

Cornerback (7)

Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Ifeatu Melifonwu, AJ Parker, Mike Ford, Corn Elder, Nickell Robey-Coleman

The Lions have seen the cornerback group quietly turn into a fascinating spot on the team. Parker has essentially earned his way on the roster with solid play, and Detroit added Robey-Coleman to the mix, a veteran who should serve as good depth. It looked like the team wouldn’t have much mystery here, considering what they have added and the relative lack of depth on the roster. Some major surprises have emerged in Parker, and it’s likely that he will be amongst the brightest stars of camp as an undrafted free agent.

Specialists (3)

Jack Fox (P), Randy Bullock (K), Scott Daly (LS)

The Lions will get Fox back but perhaps shockingly, Muhlbach is already gone, so there is some mystery as to what happens at a spot that has been locked down since 2004. Daly is the only snapper on the roster, however, so it seems a lock he will win the job. Kicker offers some intrigue as Zane Gonzalez was added to battle Bullock. At this point, it seems safe to bet the Lions could go with experience in Bullock given they haven’t given Gonzalez much of a look. It’s safer to bet with the team keeping Bullock given what he’s already done in the league, and given the lack of experience they figure to have at snapper now.

