Unheralded Running Back Deserves Shot With Lions After Solid Camp

After the Detroit Lions signed Justin Jackson earlier this month, most folks probably didn’t give the move a second thought.

Detroit was loaded at the position, and it’s not as if the team needed a starter or someone to eat major snaps. Even though that’s the case, Jackson has managed to never stop making plays since joining the team.

First, he impressed by making the most of the chances he did get in training camp. Once the scene shifted to the preseason, Jackson hasn’t slowed things down there, either. He’s easily been the most productive Lions back in the preseason and should earn a role on the team.

Detroit’s backfield is crowded, but Jackson offers a major plus with his depth of NFL experience. Though he hasn’t been a consistent starter, Jackson has experience in the league and is not overwhelmed by the moment. That could pave a way forward for him in Detroit as a potential third down back.

Given what’s behind D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, the Lions could have a tough choice to make. Seeing how Jackson has performed when given a chance should make that choice quite easy.

Others can be stashed on the practice squad, but Jackson could offer the team a solid number three option to start the 2022 season.

Jackson’s Preseason Game Should Win Him Role

Every time Jackson sees the ball, he seems to make something happen in this camp and preseason, and as a result, it’s tough not to think he has a future with the team. That’s especially true after an impressive catch-and-run against the Steelers.

During this game, Jackson had an impressive output. He rushed for a team-high 44 yards on 8 carries and also hauled in 2 passes for 39 yards to lead all Detroit pass catchers on the day. Jackson has NFL experience and has been hard to ignore.

A good final performance in a big game should be enough to push Jackson over the top for the Lions and net him a spot on the team. It will be hard to ignore what he was able to do in the preseason finale when the time is come for decisions this week.

Jackson’s Career Stats & Highlights

Thus far in his career, Jackson spent all his time with the Chargers. Coming out of Northwestern, he was a 2018 seventh-round pick of Los Angeles and has played a depth role with the team in his career.

As soon as Jackson got into the league, he started to make a statistical impact. As a rookie, he put up 341 total yards and 2 touchdowns. As a whole, he has put up 1,040 rushing yards, 508 receiving yards and 4 total touchdowns. Jackson also has seven career starts.

Jackson was not re-signed after the 2021 season, and will now try to make a bigger impact with the Lions than he has made with the Chargers. In a short amount of time, he’s done that to anyone who has paid attention.

That should allow Jackson a chance to keep moving forward with the Lions in order to help an offense which has needed good depth at running back in recent years.

