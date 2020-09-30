Lions-Saints Key Matchups: Detroit Must Pressure Drew Brees

The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints are ready to go for another week of their season, and this battle takes on an added importance given the record of both teams so far this season.

Neither team has gotten off to the start they want on the field, but all of those negative feelings from early on can change in a hurry this weekend with a win either way. The Lions have a good chance to make their season feel just a bit more positive with a win in their return to Ford Field.

What key matchups will determine a winner this week? Here’s a look.

Lions Linebackers vs. Alvin Kamara

Detroit’s linebacking group had a solid day against the Cardinals and managed to keep an explosive offense in check for the most part. The bad news? There’s another major test waiting this week in Kamara. Not only is he a dangerous runner, but he is the team’s leading receiver through Week 3 with 285 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. That points to the fact that he remains probably the league’s most dangerous player in the wide open field. Detroit’s second level will have to be ready for Kamara, and he will be a very tough cover for the team and arguably present the biggest challenge within the New Orleans offense.

Lions Defensive Line vs. Saints Offensive Line

Detroit hasn’t done anything of note to rush the passer this season, but finally, their front came alive a bit in Week 3 and put just enough heat on Kyler Murray in order to impact the game against the Cardinals. The Lions haven’t collected many sacks this season, but the rush did the right kinds of things to help them be successful last week. That has to be the case again, especially considering the Saints could be missing Andrus Peat. Detroit has to find a way to put some pressure on Drew Brees and get the pass rush alive because if he can sit in the pocket, he will pick the Lions apart with relative ease.

Drew Brees vs. Jeff Okudah

Finally, Okudah showed some signs of life against the Cardinals picking off a beautiful pass and securing 7 tackles on the day. He still looked lost at times, and will get another education this week similar to the one he got in Week 2 with Aaron Rodgers. Brees is a veteran, so you can expect him to pick on Okudah at will during this game and make sure he feels uncomfortable. Can Okudah respond at all in this game and show what he has learned? His ability to have a short memory benefitted both he and the Lions last week in a big way, and another good week could further help Okudah silence his critics.

Lions Special Teams vs. Saints Special Teams

Detroit has arguably the best punter in the league and a kicker who is the reigning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week to rely on this week. The Saints have typically been solid too, but the Lions were able to flip the script and turn the game in Week 3 thanks to their special teams play. It’s safe to say a key punt from Fox or a field goal from Matt Prater could play a huge role in a close game and perhaps flipping Detroit’s record back to even. The fact that both teams are a top 10 special teams unit in the league points to a game that could be decided with a key play here or there on one side.

READ NEXT: Lions Massive Underdog Week 4 vs. Saints