Lions Revealed as Massive Week 4 Underdogs After Win

The Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints have similar 1-2 records to start the 2020 season, and have endured some similar frustrations in the form of close losses and injured players.

Interestingly, however, nobody is buying the Lions when it comes to the odds this week. Following Detroit’s upset win on the road in Arizona and New Orleans falling apart against Green Bay, the Lions remain 5.5 point underdogs to start the week.

Saints open favored by 5.5 over Lions in Sunday’s game at Ford Field. Too much?

Detroit hasn’t been favored in a game this season outside of the home opener, which they led at one point 23-6 before the lead slipped away. All in all, it’s not a huge surprise to see the team lagging in terms of getting support from the point spreads. Most feel they likely cannot trust the Lions now what with the way they’ve coughed up plenty of leads this season.

As a result, the Lions start out as marked underdogs against the Saints for their impending battle.

Lions May Miss Michael Thomas Week 4

Detroit might get lucky and dodge a bullet this week in the form of an elite Saints’ wideout who could be missing in action. Michael Thomas has been hobbled by an ankle injury, and while NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says he could practice this week, there is also no guarantee he comes back off the injury in time to play in Week 4 against the Lions.

The Lions, of course, have struggled with big time wideouts on defense so far this season and Thomas being out would be a huge advantage for the team in order to perhaps keep an explosive Saints’ offense in check. Detroit has also been dinged on the back end at cornerback, which means any help they could get in terms of an injury on the other side would be huge.

The Saints also sustained an injury to starting offensive lineman Andrus Peat, who was carted off the field in Week 3. He would be a sizable loss up front for New Orleans as they take on a Detroit team which needs all the help they can get rushing the passer.

No matter what happens with regards to injuries on the other side, the Lions could be in better shape come Week 4 in terms of their own injuries, so if the Saints are still missing Thomas, it would only benefit the Lions in a bigger way.

Lions-Saints History

Detroit has struggled with the Saints historically, but interestingly enough, one of their biggest wins came when they were a huge underdog taking on New Orleans at home. In 2014, the Lions beat the Saints at Ford Field thanks to a big day from the defense. From 2014-2017, the Lions had a run of 3 straight wins going against New Orleans, a pair of which came in the Superdome. In 2017, however, they were humbled in a 52-38 loss on the road, which represents the most recent result in this series.

This season, the teams share identical records and identical up and down trajectories, but the Saints remain favored heading into battle.

