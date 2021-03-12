Writer Suggests Lions Sign Former Top 5 Pick in Free Agency

The Detroit Lions may have to get creative in order to fill out their needs for the 2021 NFL season, and that means the team is probably going to have to sign some cheaper free agents for next year.

Detroit not being involved in the big-ticket items might not be a bad idea given the team has had to release a ton of those players in recent days just to get financially solvent. With major needs across the roster and especially at wide receiver, the team could have to get creative in order to get some guys to fill out their roster.

In terms of a player the team should be targeting, Sports Illustrated and writer Conor Orr has a pick. Interestingly enough, it’s a Super Bowl champion wideout and former top 10 pick in Sammy Watkins. As Orr said, Watkins could fit Detroit as a cheaper free agent signing who could also deliver some familiarity to the Lions’ staff and quarterback.

Orr wrote:

“The Lions already signaled their desire to go shopping on the middle shelf in free agency, which makes sense. They’re rebuilding but need to provide Jared Goff something to work with (and a reason to put butts in the seats for a year or two while Dan Campbell gets it all figured out). Watkins has familiarity with both Goff and Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.”

Watkins would be an interesting addition for the Lions given all the experience he could bring to the spot for a cheaper price. It’s likely the Lions are going to need to find bargains like this.

Sammy Watkins Stats

Watkins was formally the fourth-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Clemson, but the argument can be made that he did not live up to the billing thus far. Even though that is true, it can also be true that Watkins has enjoyed some decent numbers in his career. He has put up 4,665 yards and 33 touchdowns in his career and did help the Chiefs to a Super Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

In terms of a veteran player, Watkins could be an interesting addition to the roster for a team that needs some playmakers at all levels.

Lions Have Major Wide Receiver Need

Without Kenny Golladay in the mix officially, the Lions are going to have depth as a major issue at wide receiver. As of now, the only options on the team are Quintez Cephus, the recently-signed Tyrell Williams and Geronimo Allison. With this in mind, the Lions could certainly need depth at the position in the coming months. There figures to be a few players in free agency that could fit the team, so it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Lions decide to be when all is said and done.

Golladay is out of the mix now, so the team will have to step up to the plate in order to properly replace him. Free agency is just one way they could get this done, and it’s possible the team does need to look at a free agent like Watkins in order to do so confidently.

