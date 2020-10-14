‘New Era Megatron:’ Seahawks Defender Hypes DK Metcalf

Throwing around the term ‘Megatron’ is not done lightly in NFL circles considering the freakish way Detroit Lions’ wideout Calvin Johnson transformed the league at wide receiver, but a member of the Seattle Seahawks has just gone there in relation to one of his young teammates.

Recently, safety Jamal Adams tweeted that he believes wideout D.K. Metcalf is a ‘new era Megatron,’ that is to say he thinks Metcalf is on a path to become like Johnson. This wasn’t a hot take designed to stir up controversy either. As he confirmed, it was just a simple opinion he was sharing with the masses.

DK @dkm14 is the new era Megatron. I'm not arguing with anybody. Have a great Tuesday! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 13, 2020

Teams have been trying hard to find another version of Johnson, who’s on the Hall of Fame ballot heading into 2021, thanks to his ability to make the insane catch. So far, Metcalf has shown that, which could bode well for Adams’ prediction. In Detroit, the Lions have developed Kenny Golladay in the years since Johnson’s retirement and several have taken to dubbing him ‘babytron,’ a nickname he doesn’t particularly embrace.

Regardless, plenty of Lions fans are likely to have strong thoughts about this considering how dear they hold Johnson as one of their franchise superstars.

DK Metcalf Career Stats

If there’s anyone who has a case to perhaps become like Johnson, Adams is certainly right to hype Metcalf. The reason? Not only his playmaking ability, but his body. Coming out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was in a class of his own in terms of speed, size and skill along with muscle mass. That’s not unlike the package that Metcalf is working with himself.

So far in his career, Metcalf is off to a hot start. Entering into the 2020 season, Metcalf had put up 900 yards and 7 scores. In 2020 through the first 5 weeks of the season, he’s on pace to shatter that with 496 yards and 5 touchdowns, several of the freakish variety.

Calvin Johnson’s Career With Lions

Since he broke into the league with the Lions back in 2007 after being the No. 2 pick in the draft, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up a total of 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL at nearly every single turn.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season on the field and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort to the delight of his fans. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group that was only on the road to being dealt with following the selection of Kenny Golladay in 2017.

Since he retired, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement. It would probably be a wise idea for the team to settle up with Johnson before he has a chance of cracking Canton, Ohio.

For now, while there might never be another just like Megatron, Metcalf could be making his case in the eye of one of his teammates.

READ NEXT: Could Lions Deal Matthew Stafford During Trade Deadline?