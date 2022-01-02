Lions-Seahawks Preview: Seattle’s Passing Game Poses Threat

The Detroit Lions are pushing toward Week 17 on the field, and the team will finish out their road slate with one last trip out west to tangle with the Seattle Seahawks

Typically, the Seahawks are a tough team at home, but this season, they are merely 2-5 in front of the 12th Man crowd and a very below-average 5-10 overall. That could mean the Lions have a chance to win in a locale which has proven very difficult through the years for other AFC and NFC foes.

What do the Lions have to do in order to win this game, and how can they get it done? Here’s a look at the matchups they will have to win in order to get it done.

Russell Wilson vs. Lions’ Defensive Line

If the Lions have an ace up their sleeve, it’s the play of a resurgent defensive line. The team did a good job to get after Matt Ryan in Week 16, and bottled up Kyler Murray in Week 15. As a whole, the team has done well to get after the quarterback and make them uncomfortable most of the year within a game plan. Aaron Glenn has put on a master class of that with a dinged-up defense. His biggest test yet, though, will be the Seahawks and Wilson, who is still a dynamic threat and could be playing in his last game in Seattle. The Lions will need to force Wilson to run around and make some inaccurate throws. They will also need to try and sack Wilson when they can. Defensively, the Lions could stay in the game if they can make Wilson look as pedestrian as the last two passers they have gone up against.

Tim Boyle vs. Seattle’s Defensive Backs

The Lions will likely be without the dinged-up Jared Goff again, but not due to COVID this week. Goff is dinged-up and is likely to be on the sidelines again which will press Tim Boyle into duty. Boyle looked better firing a touchdown in Week 16’s loss, but he also had a bad interception as the Lions were driving for a potential game-winning score. Boyle hasn’t proven to be a game-changer at quarterback for the Lions, so it will be interesting to see if he can grow into the role or if he continues to make mistakes on the field at the key moments. A lot will be riding on Boyle yet again.

Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf vs. Lions’ Defensive Backs

For the most part, the Lions have done an admirable job against the opposition’s wide receivers, and have not managed to get burned in recent weeks. They will be put to the test against this duo who can make big plays. Lockett leads the pair in receiving yards (1,053) and Metcalf does in touchdowns (9) so they make up a pretty fierce duo. The Detroit defensive backfield is once again staggered by injury and will likely be playing a few players out of position like safety Will Harris at cornerback. This group has the potential to make it a very bad day in Detroit, but the Lions have been gritty this season in the second level. Whether they can find a way to tough out another solid performance will depend on ow they fare against the best weapons they will see on the other side this week.

Rasheem Green vs. Lions’ Offensive Line

The Lions have struggled maintaining a clean pocket at times, and Green is one of the most active pass rushers Seattle has this season with 6.5 sacks on the year. It will be important for the Lions to see if they can keep Boyle upright in this game if they want to move the ball down the field, so Green will have to be held in-check by an offensive line that has been better late in the season but has still seen some key pieces in and out. Green is the player to watch up front for the Detroit offensive front.

