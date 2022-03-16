Dark Horse Favorite Emerging in Odds to Become Lions’ Top Pick

For a while, the Detroit Lions’ plan this offseason has seemed concrete. The team would draft defense early on, fix a very needy side of the ball and move onto other fixes later on in the NFL draft.

A bit of a wrench could be getting thrown into those plans, however. With signs perhaps pointing to the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Aidan Hutchinson with the top pick, the Lions’ selection could be thrown into chaos. In the event that happens, some new names are surging to the forefront in the minds of the bettors.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis could have surged into the forefront of the odds-on favorites to become the second-overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Willis currently has surged into a +350 in terms of odds, which ties him with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton for best odds to be selected by the team. Georgia’s defensive lineman Travon Walker is a +430, while Hutchinson is still a +500.

“Odds to be 2nd overall pick in NFL Draft FanDuel Sportsbook: Malik Willis (+380), Kyle Hamilton (+380), Travon Walker (+430), Aidan Hutchinson (+500), Ikem Ekwonu (10/1), Evan Neal (10/1), Kayvon Thibodeau (14/1), Sauce Gardner (15/1), Derek Stingley (16/1), Kenny Pickett (30/1),” Eisner tweeted.

The surge of Willis at this point in time is intriguing. It comes as the Lions consider what to do with their top selection, especially if Hutchinson is off the board. The Michigan prospect has been seen as a slam-dunk for the Lions for quite some time due to his position on defense and also given his local ties. If he is off the board, though, the Lions could go in a multitude of directions for their future.

Lions’ Potential Plan at Quarterback With Willis

Willis going second-overall seems to be a common theory in the minds of many at this point, but is it real? If the Lions like him, it’s more than possible, especially if they believe Willis is the man to be their quarterback of the future. Many don’t believe the Lions should panic and should simply bide their time until a much better 2023 class.

If now Willis, who could the Lions look at in the draft for quarterback in 2022 if they choose? There are plenty of options for the team, and that’s especially true after the Senior Bowl as well as the NFL combine. During the pre-draft process, the Lions have seen the likes of Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell, Willis, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder excel. Any of those players could be early picks for the team, and while some make more sense than others, the Lions could conceivably roll the dice on one of these names if they are happy with how they can develop. With Tim Boyle back in the fold as backup, the Lions could select one of these players and keep him as a third quarterback for this year.

Jared Goff’s presence ends up helping the Lions in a big way. The team can select a quarterback if they find one they like and believe in, but they don’t have to make a sudden move whatsoever and take a player they aren’t sure about for the future. This means they could either take Willis or avoid him altogether.

Willis’s College Stats & Highlights

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has taken on the look of an intriguing, toolsy quarterback and that remained through the combine and evaluation process.

Whether it’s truth or fiction, many are starting to see Willis come around as one of the top players the team could consider. The odds are beginning to reflect that.

