Lions Must Watch Major Wide Receiver Talent During Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have been preparing the American Team for the Senior Bowl all week long, and now that the dust has settled, the team can sit back and begin to think about the game on Saturday.

No matter what side, there will be plenty of players set to star in the game that the Lions could use and will want to pay attention to once things get going on Saturday.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

So what players will be the most important to watch in the game? Here’s a look at some of the names to remember for the team when they get it going.

Christian Watson, Wide Receiver, North Dakota

Simply put, Watson has been putting on a show all week long in practice, and may have vaulted up the leaderboard to become a top pick early in the draft with impressive moves on the field. Watson has been getting position on every defensive back and making moves that set him apart from some of his competition at the game:

.@NDSUfootball WR Christian Watson has been the best WR at @seniorbowl practices all week, and today is no different. Pretty sure I didn’t see him lose a single rep in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/FZPNszHkZp — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) February 3, 2022

While playing for North Dakota, Watson put up huge numbers as well with 2,134 yards and 14 touchdowns. He doesn’t have a huge stature yet, but with a big game, could get himself there. Detroit’s need at wide receiver means they should be paying close attention to a player like Watson.

Connor Heyward, Tight End/Running Back, Michigan State

The Lions need a bit of tight end depth for their roster, and Heyward could be a perfect fit for them at the position. Offensively, he can do a little bit of everything, from running the ball to blocking to even leaking out and making plays in the passing game. Heyward, the son of Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, has good NFL bloodlines too and would fit the mold of what the Lions are trying to build. Here’s a look at one of his best plays of the season:





Play



Connor Heyward = George Kittle 2.0 | WHAT AN ANIMAL 💪 2021-09-26T00:31:53Z

Heyward could be a sneaky good addition to the Lions, and could help improve the team’s depth at tight end as well as offer a potential dual role for the offense. He seems to fit what Campbell and the staff is about already, which could put him firmly on the team’s radar for the draft. He seems primed to have a big game this weekend.

Velus Jones, Wide Receiver, Tennessee

If the Lions are looking for another steal later in the draft like they were able to get with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jones could be this year’s version. He’s got a solid body for the position and has been through the battles in the SEC. In practice, he has been running solid routes and establishing himself in a big way:

Underthrow into the wind by Howell, but WR Velus Jones has been doing this to DBs for two days now. pic.twitter.com/UrQiZQAjud — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 2, 2022

Jones has put up 1,434 yards and 11 touchdowns during his career, which spanned from USC to Tennessee. For a team that could crave a hidden gem, he could be a great option for the Lions later on in the draft. Watch him to see how he does in the game.

Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State

Most figure the Lions will draft for need immediately in 2022 and pick a defensive lineman or pass rusher. What happens if the Lions go in a different direction early, however? In that case, they will want to remember the name of Ebiketie, an edge rusher from Penn State. So far this week, he has managed to show his chops in practice and is looking like a potential first-round pick:

#PennState EDGE Arnold Ebiketie is long and twitched up. He’s making his push for the 1st round. pic.twitter.com/Amn9p9t6As — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 2, 2022

With Jermaine Johnson establishing himself and pulling out of the game, Ebiketie becomes perhaps the second-best watch for Lions fans. He was sneaky productive with the Nittany Lions as well, putting up 120 tackles and 15.5 sacks in his career between Penn State and Temple to go with 5 forced fumbles. That kind of production is something that should interest the pass-rush needy Lions.

Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. At practices, he has already impressed with near pinpoint accuracy such as in this drill where he hit a trash can in the corner of the end zone:

Detroit’s squad ended practice with an accuracy competition between Malik Willis, Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe. Willis got the closest to drilling the 30+ yd trash can shot pic.twitter.com/IrCUbqOjDW — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) February 3, 2022

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. He has been talked about plenty this week, and the Lions are getting a front-row seat. That means he will once again be in focus during the game.

READ NEXT: Lions Coach Gaining Praise During Senior Bowl Week