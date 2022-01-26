Local Grinder, Quarterbacks Top Studs Lions Will Coach at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions will be coaching the 2022 Senior Bowl, and along with that responsibility comes great opportunity to find the next generation of potential studs to turn around their roster.

Brad Holmes has used the Senior Bowl to his advantage before, and will look to do so again this year as Dan Campbell and his staff will lead the American Team from Mobile, Alabama next week. The rosters for both sides have been set, and the Lions have learned exactly who they will be coaching when all is said and done.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Now that the rosters are finalized, what players will be the top ones the Lions get to coach? Here’s a look at the names that the team should be very alert to watch on February 5.

Connor Heyward, TE/HB, Michigan State

The Lions need a bit of tight end depth for their roster, and Heyward could be a perfect fit for them at the position. Offensively, he can do a little bit of everything, from running the ball to blocking to even leaking out and making plays in the passing game. Heyward, the son of Craig “Ironhead” Heyward, has good NFL bloodlines too and would fit the mold of what the Lions are trying to build. Here’s a look at one of his best plays of the season:





Play



Connor Heyward = George Kittle 2.0 | WHAT AN ANIMAL 💪 2021-09-26T00:31:53Z

Heyward could be a sneaky good addition to the Lions, and could help improve the team’s depth at tight end as well as offer a potential dual role for the offense. He seems to fit what Campbell and the staff is about already, which could put him firmly on the team’s radar for the draft.

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Willis will likely be one of the most intriguing prospects during the upcoming draft class, and he already has some intriguing numbers to boast heading into that period. Ahead of his senior year on the field, Willis has put up 2,319 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 1,253 rushing yards and 16 scores on the ground to his credit. Here’s some highlights:





Play



Malik Willis | 2020 Highlights Music Outro: Eminem – Lose Yourself Second Channel: youtube.com/channel/UC8n8qjtOWK1j3tFiZAeeZ4Q Instagram: instagram.com/justin_stewart_5/ Twitter: twitter.com/j_stew55 ——————————————————————————————————- *I do not own any of the footage or audio in this, it belongs to the NCAA and the copyright owner of the song. I make the videos for entertainment purposes only* #NCAA #MalikWillis #CollegeFootball #NFLDraft 2021-05-03T17:00:26Z

Thus far this year, Willis has been no slouch with the numbers either, putting up 27 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions with 2,857 yards passing through the 2021 season. Is he a toolsy quarterback that could become the next Josh Allen? The Lions will find out up close very soon.

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

The Lions have struggled to see their linebackers in coverage for a while, and the team could need a major boost in depth at the position this offseason. As a result, they could love to watch Domann this week, given he will be one of the best covering players the Lions will see. While at Nebraska, Domann put up 206 tackles, 26.5 tackles for-loss, 3 interceptions, 5.5 sacks and 15 passes defended along with 9 forced fumbles.





Play



JoJo Domann Nebraska Highlights Thumbnail retrieved from: cornnation.com/2020/12/9/22165872/jojo-domann-selected-to-the-2021-shrine-bowl 2021-12-05T02:44:03Z

Domann just feels like an animal in waiting for the Lions to snatch up that could help round out their linebacker room and give Derrick Barnes an excellent counterpart. Bet on the Lions being very impressed with what he could bring to their defense.

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

If there’s one spot the Lions excelled at last year in terms of roster construction, it was finding gritty players at defensive back. Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker cracked the roster as undrafted free agents, but the Lions could use a bit more toughness at cornerback as well as depth. Taylor-Britt, like Domann, is a Husker and feels like a player who is primed to have a solid NFL career. He plays big and physical, and could be a solid fit for the Lions and their young backfield thanks to the mindset he plays with. Statistically, Taylor-Britt isn’t lighting up the world with 140 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 22 passes defended and 5 interceptions, but he plays much bigger than those numbers as the highlights show:





Play



Hard-Hitting CB 🔥 Cam Taylor-Britt ᴴᴰ Cam Taylor Britt Highlights nebraska bc best db college football 2021-02-01T22:39:48Z

The tape shows a player who isn’t afraid to make some plays and get dirty, and that’s what Campbell, Aaron Glenn and Aubrey Pleasant should love about Taylor-Britt when they get a chance to coach him up. He’s one for the team to remember for their backfield.

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

In terms of Howell, he will join Willis as a very interesting quarterback prospect the Lions will get to coach up. He had thrown for 7,227 yards in his career and 68 touchdowns with just 14 interceptions entering this season. In 2021, Howell has thrown for 3,056 yards and 24 touchdowns. As a result, he is trending toward being one of the better pro prospects that can be picked up next year. The Lions will get to see that closer up in Mobile.

Here’s a look at some of Howell’s highlights from 2020:





Play



North Carolina QB Sam Howell 2020 Highlights ❄️❄️❄️ ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ North Carolina QB Sam Howell Sophomore 6’1 225 lbs North Carolina QB Sam Howell is one of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. Ever since his first collegiate start, he has been… 2021-05-26T00:00:00Z

Safe to say that if Howell doesn’t go in round one, the Lions could think about him in round two if he has a good week on the field. This is an important week for Howell and the Detroit scouts who will be looking into him.

READ NEXT: Lions Worst Contract for 2022 Offseason Revealed