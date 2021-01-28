Underrated Quarterback One of Top Prospects for Lions at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have been putting their staff together for the last few weeks, and when the corner is turned as it relates to that, they will set their sights toward scouting and beginning to make decisions about the future of the team.

This week, the first major step in that begins as the Senior Bowl gets played. Arguably for most, the best part of the week is watching all the drills and players up close as they weigh in and get set on practicing. The game gets far less traction but is no less interesting in terms of identifying talent and finding out who is who for the draft class.

When the lights go on, who should the Lions be watching closest after practice? Here’s a look at some of the best names to remember.

Mac Jones, Alabama Quarterback

The Lions are set to have a gaping hole at the position when they trade Matthew Stafford in the coming days, so they will be looking at all avenues to find his replacement. Most figure the draft will be the way they look at filling the hole. Jones isn’t a hot name like Zach Wilson or Justin Fields or Trey Lance, but he should still be in the mix and could be a player that attracts attention. Does Jones work himself into the first round discussion? It’s possible with a good week, and folks have raved about him thus far looking good in practice. He will need a solid game to back that up. The Lions are going to have to evaluate everyone, and Jones could be interesting to remember as a player that might not have the blazing hot stock of some of the other quarterbacks but be just as good.

D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan Wide Receiver

Detroit will have a gaping hole in their wideout group coming this offseason, so they are going to need bodies to fill it. Eskridge has shown up in practice and made a name for himself already. His numbers from college are solid as well, given 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns. Like Kenny Golladay, he could be the next MAC wideout to explode on the big stage and the Lions would be wise to keep an eye on him the rest of the week. He could be Detroit’s replacement for Danny Amendola in terms of a speed guy who isn’t as big but can make big plays.

Sage Surratt, Wake Forest Wide Receiver

Similarly, Surratt has shown burst and quickness early in the week along with his impressive 6-3 frame. The Lions could be in the market for a top wideout, and this class seems to be deep with a guy like Surratt being there potentially in round two. How does his talent translate to the game? That might not be hard to say given his solid production in just two shortened years. Surratt put up 1,582 yards and 15 scores and is beginning to make a bigger name for himself with his play.

Quincy Roche, Miami (FL) Edge Rusher

Detroit needs help on the edge, and Roche is far from the only name from Miami that could help in this draft class, however he is the one opening eyes thus far at the Senior Bowl during practices. Roche has piled up 30.5 sacks in his college career which spanned from Temple to Miami, and with the Hurricanes, he’s put up 17.5 of those in the last two seasons. His power and moves could lend some punch to a Detroit pass rush which hasn’t produced nearly enough sacks in recent seasons.

Najee Harris, Alabama Running Back

What does Detroit’s additions of Duce Staley and Anthony Lynn to the coaching staff tell you? The Lions are going to start running the football with authority. D’Andre Swift is a good start and the team has Kerryon Johnson on the roster. Could yet another SEC runner help give the Lions extra punch at the spot? It’s more than possible, and Harris has the type of body and ability to be a complement to this group. He also catches passes well, which could help him in Detroit’s offense.

READ NEXT: John Dorsey Hire Nets Lions Strong Praise From Former NFL Player