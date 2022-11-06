Lions Make Special Moment for Zylstra Family With Major Gesture

The Detroit Lions already have one set of brothers playing for them, but if one is good, another is better.

After a weekend promotion to the roster, Shane Zylstra and Brandon Zylstra found themselves in position to make an impressive first. The duo managed to get on the field for the same time and play together in the same game for the first time in both of their careers.

While Brandon didn’t have a chance to make as huge an impact consistently, he did take the opening kickoff a solid 19 yards. Shane, meanwhile, had a huge touchdown in the first half to kick off the scoring for the Lions.

After the game, the brothers posed with their Lions jerseys in a nod to the accomplishment of getting on the field at the same time in Week 9:

After the game, Brandon posted about the special day and said that he was very thankful to have things play out the way they did.

“Humbled and thankful,” he tweeted in a nod to the moment.

No matter what comes the rest of the way for this duo in their career, they will always have the images of this moment forever. That’s special for the Lions as well as the brothers.

Zylstra Impressed With Touchdown Catch

Early in the game, the Lions were able to get a critical touchdown from Shane Zylstra, who was activated for the game on Sunday and called upon to figure in at tight end. Zylstra managed to get himself wide open in the end zone and make a play.

Here’s a look at what he was able to do:

While the Lions didn’t do a whole lot offensively on the day, the fact they were able to get this early score from Zylstra helped get things going for the team. It set the tone and broke the ice at a moment when the team needed that to happen most of all.

If Zylstra can continue to show his nose for getting open like that, the Lions may have no choice but to feature him.

Zylstra’s Career Stats & Highlights

Does Shane Zylstra have a chance at breaking through on the roster moving forward? At this point it’s hard to say, but he does have some solid numbers to rely on toward perhaps getting him there.

While playing for Minnesota State, Zylstra was a decorated pass catcher with 227 receptions, 4,297 yards and 54 touchdowns to his credit, all of which were school records. Here’s a look at a big play:

ESPN Shane Zylstra's touch down 2018-12-07T22:12:55Z

In the NFL, Zylstra has not seen much time prior to this season, but did hit the Lions’ roster late in 2021 and caught three passes for 34 yards on seven targets in four games. He was injured late in the season, but is healthy now and has been shooting for more since he burst on the scene at camp.

Zylstra has the pedigree, talent and mindset. The only thing left to see now is if it pays off in a consistent significant role for the team in 2022, and if his brother sticks around to help out as well.