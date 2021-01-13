Lions Sign Young Productive Former Alabama Linebacker to Roster

The Detroit Lions don’t have a head coach or a permanent general manager, but that doesn’t mean they have stopped adding players to the roster and putting in work evaluating talent.

Last week, the Lions started their offseason work by getting some of their futures deals done. This week, the Lions have added an interesting young linebacker to the mix on the free agent market. Detroit revealed they had signed linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton off waivers from the Washington Football Team. Hamilton had just been released by the team a day ago on January 11.

The #Lions have acquired LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team via waivers. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 12, 2021

Clearly, the Lions like Hamilton enough to pounce on him quickly, and the reasoning could be what he brings to the table on defense. The youngster is capable of playing fast football, and his 2020 season in Washington was doomed mostly due to injury. Hamilton missed games after Week 15, and the team subsequently let him go to as a result.

In this case, Washington’s loss could be Detroit’s gain given the role Hamilton has already played while in the league for a few short years and what he has already shown in a solid defense in college.

Shaun Dion Hamilton Stats

Since coming into the league as a third-round pick of the Washington Football Team in 2018, Hamilton has been aggressive. He has 97 total tackles to his credit in just three seasons of work to go with 2.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 2 passes defended. In college, Hamilton was even more productive with a total of 134 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles. At just 25 years old, it would seem Hamilton has some upside as a guy who has 46 games played in the league but only 7 starts. He could be primed for a bigger role with a new start, but that would be for Detroit’s next defensive coordinator to figure out once he gets on the job.

Shaun Dion Hamilton Highlights

Throughout the early part of his career, Hamilton has been a solid player, and that started in college when he was working with Alabama. Often times, Hamilton packed a punch and flew around on the field while in college, and his highlight reel is a tribute to the speed he can play with. At times, it didn’t look as if he had a set position and was merely a rover designed to blow up big plays all over the place.

Shaun Dion Hamilton || Alabama Career Highlights || 2014 – 2017Please Subscribe for More: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaj7Xa6msvhHRmhaHTjZkhQ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/m__mproductions/ Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips… 2017-12-20T03:15:40Z

Just because Hamilton went to the pros doesn’t mean he stopped playing with that trademark speed. Hamilton might not have a deep stat sheet while in the league thus far, but he still plays with the energy needed and has plenty of major plays to his credit.

Shaun Dion Hamilton | 2019-2020 Official Highlights| HD| HTTR✅Like comment subscribe for more vids #Redskins #HTTR I don’t own any clips in this video all for entertainment and fair use only… Follow me on Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/swayrun21 Follow me on Instagram: SwayRun21 2020-01-05T21:15:12Z

Obviously, Hamilton has a lot to prove in order to stick in Detroit given all the uncertainty the team currently faces, but the Lions look serious about giving him a chance this offseason and into next year. As rare January signings go, this could be a good one for fans to remember into the future.

READ NEXT: Lions Could Be Eying Former Player as Head Coach