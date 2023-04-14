Lions Evaluating Key All-Big 12 Defender for Potential Role on Defense

The Detroit Lions are narrowing down the process ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, and as they do that, their final visits can shed some light on who the team feels is most intriguing.

Thus far in the process, the Lions have gotten a look at multiple different players on offense and defense, and with some bigger needs on the defensive side of the ball, that spot could be expected to be one of the ones the Lions target the most for upgrades.

As a result, it makes sense that the team is continuing to do diligence on prospects from that side of the ball. This week, that news rolled on with yet another interesting defensive visitor.

As Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston revealed, the Lions had a visit with Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika. As Wilson explained, the Lions were one of five total teams that got a chance to meet with Ika and evaluate him ahead of the draft.

“Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika (6-3, 335, All-Big 12) visits Steelers, Falcons, Lions, Browns and met individually with Eagles,” Wilson tweeted.

Ika’s visit is an important one to remember, because he is a pure defensive tackle. The Lions haven’t had many meetings with such prospects in this class, aside from Jalen Carter, another talented tackle from Georgia.

With Ika slated to perhaps be a day two pick, the Lions could be eying him with either pick 48 or 55 should they elect to avoid picks for the defensive line in round one.

Siaki Ika’s College Stats & Highlights

While in college, Ika was a four-year player, and his career stemmed between stops with LSU and then Baylor. During his time in the Big 12 with the Bears, Ika got a better chance to show what he can do.

His first two years in college, Ika only posted 22 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for-loss and one sack. The transfer to Baylor, however, helped him rejuvenate his game and start to put up bigger numbers. After landing with the Bears, Ika posted 48 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and three passes defended.

Ika earned a pair of first-team All-Big 12 nods in 2021 and 2022 for his work, as well as the distinction of being the conference’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year in 2021.

Highlights show that Ika’s strength is his physicality at the point of attack, and ability to smother in the trenches.

Play

Siaki Ika 2022 Highlights | Baylor DL | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect An absolute mountain in the middle 2022 Stats: 23 tackles, 2 PBU 2023-03-01T22:10:07Z

Ika is not going to be the flashiest player statistically or otherwise on the field, but he is a true plugger in this class. He will be able to confidently clog running lanes and provide small bits of pass rush when the situation allows.

For a team like Detroit that has given up too much on the ground lately, Ika could be an intriguing player to remember in the second-round, especially if the Lions elect not to draft for the defensive line in the first-round.

Lions’ Defensive Lions Could Use Boost

In terms of what Ika would bring, he would add some teeth to a Detroit defensive front that has added some pieces in recent drafts, yet also gotten pushed around a bit in the trenches.

The Lions have the makings of a solid group starting. Aidan Hutchinson posted a phenomenal 9.5 sacks as a rookie, and was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year. In addition to him, edge James Houston made a late-season surge, collecting eight sacks. Alim McNeill joined the team in 2021 out of North Carolina State, and has been a stout player in the middle of the line.

Up front, Detroit finished very poorly in run defense last season, having allowed 2,491 yards on the ground and over 146 per-game, which placed them 29th in the league. Given the beef he can provide in the middle, Ika could help in this vein.

There are plenty of top prospects the Lions could look at during the draft, including Carter and Calijah Kancey in the first-round, and also edge players like Tyree Wilson, Will Anderson Jr., Bryan Bresee, Nolan Smith, Myles Murphy and others.

Ika is simply another talented name to remember that could help the Lions in their goal to add some key depth up front.