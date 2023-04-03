Grinder Praises Lions Brass for Prioritizing Special Teams Investments

The Detroit Lions have begun to improve their team, and as they have, there hasn’t been a spot that has gone untouched in terms of adding competition.

While many teams focus on offense, defense or both, the Lions are a team that also chooses to look at special teams for a roster boost as well. The team is always trying to find a leg-up on that side of the ball, and it shows to the players.

It’s a fact that was not lost on safety C.J. Moore, and a big reason Moore wanted to re-sign with the team this offseason. Speaking to the media on March 20, Moore discussed re-signing with the team, and admitted a big reason he came back is the culture that has been created for the team.

“We got a standard here. We do things a certain way, and we’re greedy. We do it the right way. We’re going to compete and we’re just going to hold the standard. Everybody’s going to just get after it, listen and take in what (Dave) Fipp has to say and just go out there and turn it loose,” he said to the media.

In Detroit, the Lions prioritize special teams plenty. It’s a philosophy that Dan Campbell as well as coordinator Dave Fipp have embraced. To the players like Moore who play on that side of the ball, it’s an important fact to point out.

“That means a lot. A lot of teams don’t value special teams the way coach Dan does and we’re thankful for that. We’re going out there every play to try to change the game, whether it’s kickoff, you’re trying to get a fumble. Whether it’s punt, are we

trying to throw it up, run it? So we’re super thankful for Coach Dan and how much he believes in and values special teams,” Moore said.

In terms of his own future, could Moore be counted on to deliver another gem like the fake punt run he had in 2022? He didn’t say, but seemed excited to let plays do the talking.

“Man, we keep them in the bag. I’m sure there’ll be more, so we’re excited, Moore said with a smile. Will he be throwing the ball soon for the team, though?

“Hey, it’s coming. It’s coming,” Moore joked.

No matter what happens, it’s good to see the Lions prioritizing their special teams group, and continuing to embrace a freewheeling approach. It makes the players happy, especially those who star on that side of the ball.

As the Lions improve, Moore can be counted on to continue to dominate on the special teams side of the ball. The Lions have invested in that spot as well as him, and that represents a big step for the future.

C.J. Moore Appreciates Returning to Lions’ Culture

In terms of his free agency process, Moore is happy to be able to return to the Lions, a team that is starting to climb back to league relevancy.

This offseason, Moore has noticed his team gaining more respect in the court of public opinion around the league. That’s something which makes him happy relative to how the team plays and prepares.

“It means a lot. I really love that finally, people are starting to give us some respect. We’ve been playing hard, but just to see it come all together, it’s different. The expectations are high and like I said, there’s a standard. Just the way we finished off last season, we’ve got new guys that have to come in and compete and everybody’s excited on where this thing is going,” he said.

Why are the Lions special? It’s a team that is on the upswing that not everybody can star for because of the standard, and that’s a special fact.

“I just feel like myself. The culture that coach Dan (Campbell) and Brad (Holmes) and Sheila (Ford) are building here, it just fits so perfectly. It’s gritty,” he said. “It’s not for everybody, everybody can’t come to Detroit and you just got to be ready for something like that. I think that’s who I am and that’s what we’re building, something special here.”

Next season, Moore already sees the Lions as being very improved, especially in the defensive backfield. He also can’t wait for the new competition the Lions have added to the mix to come to town and get working.

“It’s great it’s gonna be scary. There’s gonna be a lot of plays being made on

the back end. I’m excited for the competition, just to go to work with these guys and just ready to have fun man, and win some games,” he said.

The seeds of a major turnaround have been planted in Detroit, and it looks as if Moore is a piece the team is going to be relying on moving forward.

C.J. Moore’s Career Stats & Highlights

During his career in the league, Moore hasn’t been one of the bigger names on the field given he doesn’t often see starter snaps and has to make his impact on special teams and in a reserve role.

The safety signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent back in 2019, and stayed with the team until he briefly left in 2022 to play with the Houston Texans. Moore didn’t last there long in the offseason, however, and quickly came back to Detroit.

He became most notable for a fake punt against Minnesota in 2022 where he ran up field for a massive gain. Arguably, it’s been Moore’s biggest play in his career thus far.

During his career in the league, Moore has put up 48 tackles, one fumble recovery, one interception and had two passes defended. He’s never going to be someone who plays a big role as a starter, but is a legit special teams weapon as well as a player who can come on the field for the defense when needed.

The team investing in a player like Moore as well as special teams could prove to be a sneaky great move in the end.