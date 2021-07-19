Pair of Future Tigers Stars Connect With Young Lions’ Studs [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers are close neighbors, with their stadiums separated by only a few steps and a street in downtown Detroit, and as a result, the teams often interact with each other.

Once again this past weekend, that was the case as the Tigers hosted a major party for their fans. They invited players from other Detroit teams to join in on the fun, and the Lions’ representatives were punter Jack Fox as well as defensive lineman Romeo Okwara.

Here’s a look at the duo getting to mingle on the field while also getting to swap jerseys with some young Tigers stars in pitcher Tarek Skubal and Casey Mize.

Obviously, the Lions were very happy to lend their players for the event, and they even took time out to wish the Tigers well on the second half of the season following the event.

Thank you @Tigers for hosting @Lions players @RomeoND45 and @MrJackFox for today’s Summer Baseball Bash at Comerica Park! Good luck with the second half of the season, we’re behind you! pic.twitter.com/cFlw98gZHR — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) July 17, 2021

All in all, it was great to see the Tigers getting some of their young guns to connect with some of the Lions’ young guns. Things like that is what helps galvanize the sports scene in a city.

Tigers Playing Well to Start MLB Second Half

If the team asks Lions players to come back in the future, it will be with good reason. The Tigers managed to win with both players in attendance, and have enjoyed a solid start to the second half of the season with a series sweep of the struggling Minnesota Twins. Thus far this season, the Tigers have struggled to a record that is well under the .500 mark, but the team looks like they have some exciting young talent in the pipeline that could provide hope for the future. During the second half of the season, that is what folks should be watching for out of the Tigers. They may not win every game, but they compete. It’s not unlike the same spirit the Lions wish to have for 2021 and beyond when they take the field for a new season.

Okwara, Fox a Pair of Important Players for Lions

As far as players who are the face of a team go, the Tigers picked a good pair to invite in Fox and Okwara. Both are two of the younger stars the team will feature heading into the 2021 season. This offseason, Detroit made a huge financial commitment to Okwara and re-signed him to a massive contract. Fox, meanwhile, came to the team and won a battle to be the squad’s punter in 2020. From there, he was one of the best specialists in the league last season and will be a guy who is around kicking the ball for years to come with the team. Each player is also a solid representative for the city in terms of their personality as well as off-field work.

Fox and Okwara seemed to enjoy making the connection, which is always special to see in sports-crazed Detroit.

