Lions Stock Watch: Free Agent Linebacker Addition Playing Huge Role

The Detroit Lions have played two games out of their schedule, and already, some themes are developing about where some players stand.

Roster-wise, the team has some definite bright spots at this point, and some players who are taking a few steps backward in terms of what they are doing on the field.

Where does the stock watch stand for the team after Week 2? Here’s a look at who is rising and falling at this point on the Detroit roster.

Stock up: Josh Reynolds, Wide Receiver

While Josh Reynolds is not the first name a lot of folks consider at wide receiver, he made an impressive play in Week 2 to pull in a red zone touchdown.

Reynolds doesn’t have the biggest stats with just 66 yards and one touchdown to his credit, but he remains a big target for the team and could be a red zone weapon for the Lions. This score in Week 2 could get his confidence going where he surges forward for the offense in the coming weeks.

Stock Down: T.J. Hockenson, Tight End

On the other hand, more targets for names like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Reynolds and the running backs has meant a decreased load for T.J. Hockenson so far.

Hockenson doesn’t yet have a touchdown to his credit, and has just seven receptions for 26 yards thus far. Hockenson has made tough catches when he has been called upon, but it has felt like he has been a bit off with Jared Goff so far. Without Hockenson doing much, the Lions have one of the top passing offenses in the league, which only bodes well for the future.

Stock up: Chris Board, Linebacker

When the Lions signed linebacker Chris Board this offseason, many folks likely didn’t know his name or what he brought to the mix on the field. That’s changing in a big way.

Quickly, Board is proving to be a solid signing, and while he previously played a lot of special teams snaps, Board is looking like a player that simply needed a role to excel. He’s a force on defense and is running all over the field to make plays. So far, he has collected five total tackles, but he has brought it on defense to stabilize the linebacker room.

Chris Board, the 3rd highest rated defender last week, was a dawg on this 3rd down rush. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/0oeWn4M0st — and I never slice. (@bushwood_c) September 14, 2022

Board is looking like a smart investment for the Lions, and by the time the season is over, he might be a household name if he keeps playing like he has.

Stock Down: DJ Chark, Wide Receiver

It’s clear that DJ Chark is still learning chemistry with his new quarterback. After a nice touchdown in Week 1, Chark had a few miscues in Week 2, and only put up 52 total yards so far after being shut off the scoresheet.

Fans shouldn’t worry about Chark just yet. He has time to continue to grow in the offense, and there will be bigger games down the road. At this point, though, he is lagging just a bit behind his competition on the team.

Stock up: Logan Stenberg, Guard

Some of the metric sites might not love Logan Stenberg in pass protection, but all that matters is if a player gets the job done. So far, so good for Stenberg in serving as a replacement up front.

Stenberg is a road grader in the rushing game, and while he might leave a bit to be desired in pass protection, it has hardly slowed the Lions down so far. Give Stenberg credit for staying ready and seizing his major opportunity to make an impact on the field when given a chance to do so.

Stock Down: Michael Brockers, Defensive Line

As names like Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, John Cominsky and company have surged forward, Michael Brockers remains a bit invisible up front for the Lions thus far this year.

Brockers provides excellent veteran leadership for the room, but his stats aren’t painting the picture of a player who is very dominant; quite the opposite is true. Thus far, Brockers only has one combined tackle. It will be interesting to see his usage once names like Josh Paschal and Romeo Okwara return off injury in coming weeks.

