Pair of Wild Lions Wagers Placed Ahead of 2021 Season

The Detroit Lions aren’t being pegged to have a great season in 2021, and while some are banking on that fact, others are quite literally banking on the opposite being true.

Bets on the Lions have gotten hard to find in recent months, so much so that the team is viewed as one of the deepest sleepers in the league. Nobody thinks the Lions will make any noise at all, except for one person with some money to spare, apparently.

As ESPN’s David Payne Purdum revealed in a tweet, the Lions recently saw a powerful wager come in their favor. As he explained, Bet MGM in Michigan recently saw the Lions as the subject of a massive bet. The team saw somebody place a $500 dollar wager to win the Super Bowl and another $1000 dollar bet on the team to win the NFC.

Two notable bets (donations?) reported by @BetMGM in Michigan:

• $500 on the Lions to win the Super Bowl at 250/1

• $1,000 on the Lions to win the NFC at 100/1 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) August 2, 2021

If either of those bets paid off, the person taking the gamble would score big. The first wager would pay $1.25 million dollars, while the second bet could net $1 million.

Obviously, the Lions are long-shots to do that type of winning this season, but apparently the reward outweighs the risk in the mind of at least one person. Whether this becomes a good bet or a simple “donation” as Payne Purdum hints remains to be seen.

Lions Favored to Lose Every Game During 2021

Thus far, the Lions have not seen positive news in terms of the odds. Recently, it was revealed that the team isn’t favored to win a single game this season. Obviously, things can change during the season due to injuries and other issues that pop up week to week, but for now, not many folks are giving the team a chance to win a game much less make a run to the Super Bowl or the NFC championship game.

With this in mind, the Lions are going to have to buck all kinds of odds to make the kind of run that could pay off financially for this bettor in the long run.

Lions Predicted to Struggle During 2021

The Lions have been picked as a team that will finish last in the NFC North, and if not last, certainly near the basement. The same is true for the NFC as a whole. Not many see the Lions making a big enough impact on the field to do consistent winning in 2021. Some even believe the Lions will be bad enough to finish in last and have a chance at one of the top overall picks in the 2022 NFL Draft when it comes up.

It’s clear that nobody told this bettor about all of those elements when they decided to make this move. Watching to see if it can pay off will be interesting. Many Lions fans will be skeptical something like this will play out until they see it happen.

