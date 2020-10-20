Lions Host Speedy Former Bears Running Back To Workout: Report

The Detroit Lions continue to scour the market for help in terms of offense, and they hosted an intriguing workout on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Josina Anderson, the Lions hosted free agent running back and wideout Taquan Mizzell for a visit and workout. Mizzell has been a free agent since earlier this summer when he was released by the New Orleans Saints.

If Mizzell was signed, he would be likely to join the team’s practice squad. Detroit released Joe Webb III on Tuesday, and Mizzell would fit the same type of role for the Lions that Webb did as a gadget player who can catch a few passes and make some things happen with his legs on the field.

Mizzell also can serve as a special teams returner, so to that end, he’s a versatile weapon for the team that might benefit from getting a second chance and extended look.

Taquan Mizzell Stats

Mizzell came into the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017 out of Virginia. He started out with the Baltimore Ravens, was released and picked up by the Chicago Bears where he saw the majority of his game action. The Bears gave him his first taste of action in 2018, and ironically, his only touchdown in the league came at the hands of the Lions on Thanksgiving Day in 2018.

As a whole, Mizzell has only 78 receiving yards, 16 rushing yards and 1 score to his credit in the NFL. In college, however, that’s a different story. With the Cavaliers, he put up 3,628 all purpose yards to go with 19 touchdowns. That’s an impressive level of production for any player.

Mizzell hasn’t gotten a chance to show his stuff consistently in the pros just yet, but it’s clear the Lions want to give him a closer look to see if he could fit with the team.

How Taquan Mizzell Could Fit Lions

Detroit’s running back room is currently loaded on the roster, but the opening does exist for the team to add a gadget player to the practice squad who can do some of the things that Mizzell can catching the football. Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team was looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, D’Andre Swift also came in. The team then pulled a surprise and signed Adrian Peterson just before the season began and he has run strong thus far during the 2020 NFL season.

Currently, the Lions are very deep at the position. They elected against the thought that they needed any more at this point, which is why Jonathan Williams and Ty Johnson got released. Barring an injury, the roster is probably full at this point in time.

Mizzell might be more of a wideout or gadget player for the Lions should he be signed, and right now he could be an intriguing player if the team decides to make another addition this week to their practice squad.

