Lions Lineman Makes Bold Suggestion for Team’s 2021 Draft

The Detroit Lions have an offensive lineman in Taylor Decker who is entrenched at left tackle, and he is the leader of an offensive group which is very solid on the field.

Even such, Decker wouldn’t mind some help up front and that’s true in spite of the fact that the Lions already have the makings of a very solid and young line. According to Decker, though, the more linemen the Lions choose this year in the draft, the better it will be.

When speaking with the media prior to the draft, Decker explained that he would prefer the Lions select offensive linemen with every single pick if they could.

Taylor Decker on the Lions' draft plans: "Take a lineman in the first round … Take all the linemen in the draft, I love it." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 27, 2021

The line has been the subject of plenty of pre-draft rumors, leading some to believe the Lions will target the spot when all is said and done. Like Decker, a few of their potential targets star at tackle, but that doesn’t seem to bother Detroit’s lineman much at all.

Building Detroit’s line has been a big focus of many this draft season, and it’s clear some of the players do agree with the sentiment.

Decker Appreciates Being Heard by Organization

This offseason, there was plenty of change for the Lions and Decker was one of the players who went to bat for Hank Fraley, a member of the team’s offensive coaching staff. Fraley ended up being retained as the offensive line coach by Dan Campbell and the team, and to Decker, that gesture meant a lot. As he told the media, he felt as if he was finally being heard by the team.

Taylor Decker said one thing he asked for when he talked to Lions management about what changes needed to be made after the season was "give Hank (Fraley) an opportunity to interview." … He got his wish with Fraley returning, said it was good the org listened to players — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 27, 2021

Though this might seem like a small gesture, it’s huge for the Lions, who have had bumpy relationships with several of their players through the years. It’s clear that the team has made it a goal to change how they are interacting with their players, and that small gesture could be huge for the future.

Decker’s Career Stats

Bob Quinn’s first draft pick from 2016 has run hot and cold in Detroit. While Decker has been a decent piece, he hasn’t been the transformational lineman the Lions probably hoped for when they selected him early on. There’s been a ton of change in Detroit up front the last few years, and with Decker re-signing last offseason, he will officially be a part of the future with the Lions up front. Decker has youth on his side, which is the good news as he tries to lock down the left side of the line for the foreseeable future.

In his Lions career coming into 2021, Decker has played in 70 games with 70 starts and also has a receiving touchdown to his credit collected in the 2018 season. His play was much better in 2020 than it has been in his career to this point, setting himself up for a very bright future.

Perhaps by the end of this season, Decker will add more accolades to his ledger.

