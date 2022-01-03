Taylor Decker Alone Within Lions History After Touchdown Catch

The Detroit Lions have been slammed with injury the last few months, and one of the spots that has been hurt the most has been the tight end spot.

Detroit hasn’t had their usual safety valve to dump the ball to in the red zone, but they found a new solution in the form of offensive tackle Taylor Decker. Decker isn’t someone you would consider a prolific receiver, but he has proven to be a player who can make catches and big plays for the team. Once again, that happened.

Detroit was attempting to forge a comeback in the second half, and after a fumble recovery, they drove the ball down the field in Seattle. Without a tight end, Decker was the next man up in terms of a pass catcher and the team unleashed it. Here’s a look at the play:

The Lions needed the score and it was special to see Decker get in the end zone for the team.

Decker Making History With Lions Touchdowns

Decker is by himself in the record books for the Lions with the touchdown catches. With the play, Decker has become the all-time leading touchdown catcher with regards to an offensive lineman. He is the first Lions lineman to produce a pair of touchdowns in his career, something that the team’s PR account tweeted about.

.@__taylordecker is the first offensive lineman in @Lions history to produce multiple TD receptions in a career. He is 1-of-2 active @NFL offensive linemen with multiple TD receptions.#OnePride pic.twitter.com/VvwWucxcNJ — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 2, 2022

Decker is also a rare breed in the NFL considering he is one of just a pair of active players along the offensive front with multiple touchdown catches. As a whole, it’s fantastic to see the Lions have a player who can do a bit of everything on the field with soft hands.

Decker’s Stats and Highlights

Former general manager Bob Quinn’s first draft pick from 2016 has run hot and cold in Detroit. While Decker has been a decent piece, he hasn’t been the transformational lineman the Lions probably hoped for when they selected him early on. Decker has been the unquestioned starter at left tackle from day one, and has had his share of ups and downs in spite of playing in 70 games with 70 starts and catching a receiving touchdown. There’s been a ton of change in Detroit up front the last few years, and it will be interesting to see if Decker can continue to step up as he did in 2020, where he played a solid role for the team. Decker didn’t crack a Pro Bowl or become an All-Pro, but he was invisible most of the year and durable, which is huge for a lineman coming off a massive extension.

Here’s a look at Decker’s best play in the league, the surprise touchdown catch he made against Los Angeles in 2018:





Play



TAYLOR DECKER 11 YARD TOUCHDOWN FROM MATTHEW STAFFORD – LIONS VS RAMS HIGHLIGHTS 2018-12-02T20:18:01Z

Decker continues to be a huge blocker for the Lions and also a guy capable of catching touchdown passes on the field, which is a great wrinkle for him to add to his game.

