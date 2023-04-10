Analyst Reveals Good Reason Lions Should Sign QB Teddy Bridgewater

The Detroit Lions have done some solid work in free agency, and have filled out their roster in a major way ahead of a new season with some key additions.

One more move could be coming, however, and it could be a good one with regards to helping the team solve one of their biggest problems on the 2023 roster at this point in time.

Though the Lions brought back Nate Sudfeld on a new one-year contract, they could be hunting for a backup quarterback that gives a little more upside behind Jared Goff. That could be a reason for the Lions to make a move on Teddy Bridgewater, a player they’ve already been in contact with.

Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon put together a piece breaking down the top free agency fits for every team in the league. In Detroit, the answer was Bridgewater, a player who could serve as a key insurance policy move in Kenyon’s mind.

“Look, the NFC North is there for the taking in 2023. Detroit has a real chance to contend for its first division crown in 30 years. But if something happens to quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions would turn to Nate Sudfeld. Teddy Bridgewater would be a much better insurance policy,” Kenyon wrote in the piece.

Bridgewater’s fit as insurance for Goff is an interesting theory, because the Lions have not had a backup that was capable of delivering big results in the last few seasons. Last year, the Lions didn’t have to use Sudfeld, which was a lucky break. In 2021, however, Goff was slowed for a few games and Detroit had to turn to the inexperienced Tim Boyle.

Boyle started three games near the end of the 2021 season, going 0-3 with three touchdowns to six interceptions while only throwing for 526 yards.

Repeating that situation would not be ideal for a Lions team that looks as if it should be contenders starting this season. Theoretically, Bridgewater would be a big upgrade over Sudfeld in terms of giving the Lions a shot at maintaining should Goff be sidelined for any length of time.

For that reason, he could represent the best fit on the market for the Lions right now during free agency.

Lions Tabled ‘Strong Offer’ for Teddy Bridgewater

Seeing Bridgewater as a player that makes the most sense as a fit for the Lions is interesting, because Detroit has already been in recent contact with the quarterback.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed on Saturday, April 8 that the Lions have interest in signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and are one of several teams that could be looking at making the deal. According to Fowler, the Lions even have a “strong offer” for the quarterback to consider.

Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the #Lions, per source. Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 8, 2023

“Free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater has interest from several teams, including a strong contract offer from the Lions, per source. Bridgewater hasn’t decided where he’s playing as he takes his time this offseason. Bridgewater can reunite w/ Dan Campbell from their New Orleans days,” Fowler tweeted.

If the Lions added Bridgewater, it would be interesting to see if they would add a quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. Many have indicated that would be a potential move for the team to consider, and the team could still make the move for a developmental prospect like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, who is visiting the team this week according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Bridgewater will have to decide whether or not to sign before or after the NFL draft, and that could determine what course of action the Lions eventually take.

Teddy Bridgewater’s Career Stats & Highlights

Bridgewater has enjoyed a solid eight year career in the NFL ever since being a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville.

The Minnesota Vikings scooped up Bridgewater, and he enjoyed a solid three-year career with the Vikings in which he put up a total of 22 touchdowns through the air, and 6,150 total yards. He lost the 2017 season to an unfortunate ACL injury, but signed with New Orleans in 2018 and spent two seasons there.

In 2020, Bridgewater signed in Carolina, posting 15 passing touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns. From there, he landed in Denver in 2021, putting up 3,052 yards and most recently spent the 2022 season as the backup in Miami, where he posted four touchdowns in relief of Tua Tagovailoa.

As a whole, Bridgewater has posted 15,120 yards passing with 75 touchdowns and 46 interceptions. He also has collected 846 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, and has proven himself as a top dual-threat option in the league.

He could certainly prove an asset to a Lions team that could be in need of a stable backup as they get set to turn the page to contender status in 2023.